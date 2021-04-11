Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo: Monte-Carlo puts at stake the Masters 1,000 record, world number two and a 17-year streak

Updated 04/11/2021 – 12:04

Rafael Nadal He returns next week to the official competition at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, marking the start of the European clay court tour. The tennis player returns to the tournament that has seen him win 11 times, eight of them in a row between 2005 and 2012.

Nadal, world number three, can only meet Novak Djokovic, first ATP racket, in a hypothetical final. The Balearic, however, fight to regain second place in the ranking currently held by Daniil Medvedev. Everything happens to be crowned next Sunday.

And it is that Medvedev will keep at least 180 of the 360 ​​points that he defends from the 2019 semifinals with the new scoring system of the men’s circuit due to the world pandemic and that will last until August. The current difference between Daniil and Rafa is 360 points. If the Russian fell in the semifinals with the Spaniard he would maintain an income of 120.

Similarly, the title in the Monegasque Principality will equal Nadal with Djokovic in the historical top of twisted Masters 1,000 with a total of 36.

It should be remembered that manacor has added at least one trophy per season since 2004, something that no one has achieved in the Open Era.

Nadal, who worked out yesterday with his compatriot Roberto Bautista, is exempt from the opening round as the third favorite of the table. Wait for the winner of the match between Adrian Mannarino and a tennis player from the previous one.