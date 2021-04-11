Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Monte Carlo gives a truce: tennis players can leave the bubble hotel for an hour

Updated 04/11/2021 – 09:43

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev, residents of Monte Carlo, take advantage of these days to sleep at home. And it is that for the first time the ATP allows players to stay in private residences.

Most players, including Rafael Nadal, have chosen to stay in the official hotel. However, the protocols have been relaxed with respect to the start of the season and, as MARCA has learned, racket pros have one hour a day to get out of their bubble.

That is why Nadal, 11 times champion in the Monegasque PrincipalityHe will be able to gather his entire team to support him in such an important week for him as he marks the start of the European clay court tour.

Pablo Carreo, Albert Ramos and Marcel Granollers they will be the last members of the ‘Armada’ to reach Monegasque lands. Carreo plays today the final of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open against Jaume Munar while Ramos and Granollers travel this Sunday by car from Barcelona due to the lack of flights and the nearby by car with Mnaco. The trip is six hours.