Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Medvedev, who enters on Monday with Nadal, goes down in Monte Carlo after testing positive for COVID

Updated 04/13/2021 – 10:48

Daniil Medvedev will be out of the Monte Carlo tournament after having tested positive for COVID in a test carried out by the Masters 1000 organization. The ATP reported this Tuesday that the player has been placed in isolation and be replaced by a tennis player from the qualifying round in the second round.

After knowing his positive, the player, who on Monday joined Rafa Nadal, assured in networks that “it is very disappointing not to be able to compete in Monte Carlo. I focus on recovering and returning to the circuit as soon as possible.”

According to ATP protocols, all those who have had contact with the player will be tested to rule out possible infections, although only people from the athlete’s bubble or with whom they live are considered direct contact.

In Medvedev’s case, he had this bubble established in his private home, since he resides in Monte Carlo and the tournament has given the option of staying at home to tennis players who have their own accommodation in the city without having to go to an official hotel.

