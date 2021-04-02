Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Dominic Thiem announces that he will not play in Monte Carlo

The Austrian Dominic Thiem, number 4 in world tennis, will not participate in the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 tournament, which will be played from April 11 to 18, as announced on his website.

Thiem, 27, explained that he is not prepared to compete in the first major tournament of the season on clay. “After Doha and Dubai I needed a break and I am not 100%. Sorry, I would have liked to play in Monte Carlo but it will not be possible,” he explained.

The player does not add details about his physical condition and He specifies that during this time he will be training on clay in Austria. “Tough weeks ahead, I still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Winner of the US Open in 2020, Thiem has a difficult season: he won only one of his two matches in the ATP Cup, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and in the first round of Dubai, in addition to being dropped in the current tournament in Miami.