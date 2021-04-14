Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Djokovic is not surprised by Jannik Sinner at his Monte Carlo premiere

Updated 04/14/2021 – 14:19

Novak Djokovic had a poisoned match in front of Jannik Sinner at its premiere in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, although he has managed to solve it with his excellent tennis and has won the victory for 6-4-6-2.

His young rival (19 years old), the sensation of the next generation of tennis, had little to lose and much to gain in the first clay court match for Marin Vajda’s pupil this year. In addition, Nole has not competed since he won the Australian Open in February and the Italian from San Candido came to be the new finalist at the Miami Open. The world’s number one, which has won its 10 matches in 2021He had to scratch high to avoid being surprised in this tough first test on brick dust.

Djokovic started out by earning his serve and if anyone thought Nole was not going to take Sinner very seriously, they were very wrong, because the pearl of the NextGen is rising like foam. Their errors in the first serve they almost caused the breakage at the first change, but the beardless Italian has plenty of technical resources and a power with the devilish racket, to the point of achieving a break (1-2) to command on set. Eagerness prevented Sinner from confirming the break (2-2).

The number one in the world began to take the game to his home turf with Longer rallies to push your impulsive rival into making more mistakes. Nole was masterful to put the 4-2. With the rhythm caught, the Serbian continued to grow and put the 5-2. I even had set point, but there the number 22 in the world took advantage of every failure of the number 1 to bring the 5-4 to the marker. Djokovic closed the first set (6-4, 54 min and 78 points played) subtracting, more comfortable in this aspect during the first round than when serving.

The second manga started just as interesting as the first, but with the 2-1 in favor of the Serbian it was appreciated that he was already physically undermining his rival. Ricardo Piatti’s pupil, however, fought everything, but Djokovic starred in another break (3-1) that he endorsed with his serve 4-1. With 4-2, the champion of the last Grand Slam managed to consolidate with his service (5-2) despite two double service faults (3 unforced errors). The number 1 ended, not without problems, his first duel with Sinner (6-2) subtracting. Great level by both players.