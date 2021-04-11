Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Djokovic: “I can’t imagine Vajda training another player while I’m still playing”

Updated 04/11/2021 – 17:08

Novak Djokovic returns in Monte Carlo to official competition after adding his eighteenth ‘Grand Slam’ at the Australian Open. The muscle tear has already healed and he feels ready to tackle the entire clay court tour.

Djokovic has spoken before the debut of the news of the week that has been the return of Toni Nadal to the circuit as a technical collaborator of Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“I can’t imagine Marian Vajda training another player while I’m still playing. But Toni with Felix has not surprised me because Toni and Rafa have not worked together for years and Felix has been lately at the Nadal academy in Mallorca receiving advice from Toni. I guess I was looking for a new challenge, another adventure with one of the young men with the greatest projection“reflected the Serbian.

Regarding the change of dates for Roland Garros, delaying the dates by a week, the world number one commented that “the important thing is that the tournament is played. One of the reasons, as I understand it, is that by delaying the dates there will be many more people in the stands by the change of protocols in Paris “.

Novak is one of the beneficiaries of the protocols in Monte Carlo that allow resident players to sleep at home but within a regime that is the closest to a bubble: “I have entered what the bubble will say today because I wanted to have freedom. I know my colleagues have a time when they can leave the hotel“.