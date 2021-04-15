Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Djokovic halts his winning streak this season and falls with a crash to Evans

Since the chair umpire’s first warning for time, Novak Djokovic was not the world number one that everyone knows and that he remained undefeated this season with 10 games won without failure. Erratic in his game and especially with his backhand, his best shot, the Serbian yielded this Thursday to Dan Evans in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

The Serbian, who had not played since the Australian Open as a result of a torn abdominal, had not noticed the lack of competition rhythm in his debut with Jannik Sinner. However, today he played one of the worst games in his memory and handed the victory to Evans 6-4, 7-5.

Djokovic had a second-set ball in the 10th game, but he slipped away with a backhand to the net. In that play, a large part of the game was lost. The British, who is not a stranger either since he occupies the thirty-third place in the ranking, began to believe it.

Throughout his career, he had beaten just three top-10s. This time he will be able to meet the best tennis player on the planet who packs up ahead of time to travel to Belgrade. All will play next week in a tournament held at the Novak Tennis Center in the Serbian capital.

Evans’ dream will continue tomorrow where he will face the Belgian David Goffin, Alexander Zverev’s executioner by 6-4 and 7-6 (7). The Briton again broke his opponent’s serve in the eleventh round of the second set against a Djokovic who did not stop complaining to his bench. This is the difference between Rafael Nadal and Nole. The reliability of the first on land is not the Serbian.