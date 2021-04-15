Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Dimitrov’s attack of fury for the review that Nadal was giving him

Bad day in the official for Grigor dimitrov. The Bulgarian tennis player succumbed to the land of Monte Carlo in front of Rafael Nadal, which passed like a cyclone over a rival whom he had already defeated in the same tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Dimitrov did not last an hour for Rafa (57 minutes) and I did not enjoy a single break, fitting your fourteenth defeat against manacor in 15 games.

So overwhelming was the dominance of the Spanish that the Bulgarian got frustrated and paid for it with his racket, I ended up shattered after his ninth failure.

It is not the first time that Dimitrov, a temperamental player, smashes his racket. To remember his attack of fury after losing the final of the 2016 Istanbul tournament against Argentine Diego Schwartzman.