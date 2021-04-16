Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Davidovich retires against Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals

Updated 04/16/2021 – 12:19

Stefanos Tsitsipas tennis is more suited to the hard court than to clay. It is no coincidence that four of his five titles are on that type of surface.

However, the Greek, semifinalist of the last Australian Open acting as Rafael Nadal’s executioner in the quarters, offers a minimum in brick dust that makes him competitive. The fifth world player and fourth seed in Montecarlo surpassed this Friday in the opening of the day Alejandro Davidovich 7-5 and Alejandro retired due to an injury to his left leg.

The malaqueo, who had this week his first victory against a ‘top10’ after leaving Matteo Berrettini in the gutter, could not with the game of the Greek because he failed his physical. Stefanos is planted for the first time in the semifinals of the Monegasque 1,000 Masters and the sixth in total in a tournament of the category.

Davidovich has a very complicated presence next week at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

At 22, Tsitsipas is one of the names called to lead the tennis of the future and has achieved the consistency of the greats. Suffice it to note that he has not come down from the quarters in the six events played this season.

Wait in the penultimate round for the winner of the match between Daniel Evans, Novak Djokovic’s executioner yesterday, and David Goffin, who ended the resistance of Alexander Zverev. The top of the table is a lot after the surprises on Thursday.

The defeat of Jorge Aguirre’s pupil leaves only Rafael Nadal as the only Spanish representative in the individual draw of the Monegasque competition that marks the start of the European clay tour.