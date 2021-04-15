Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Davidovich kills Pouille and signs his best result in a Masters 1.000

Updated 04/15/2021 – 13:01

Alexander Davidovich he is burning stages at breakneck speed. The 21-year-old from Malaga has crept in for the first time this Thursday for the quarterfinals of a 1,000 Masters in Monte-Carlo after ending the resistance of Lucas pouille by 6-2 and 7-6 (2).

The victory will allow Malaga to start next Monday with his best ranking as a professional racket. Enter the ‘top50’. For now It is already 48, climbing 10 places with the three victories this week.

If Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreo and Roberto Bautista follow in the footsteps of their compatriot, it will be only the second time in the Open Era that four members of the ‘Armada’ appear among the eight best in the Monegasque Principality.

The previous occasion was in 2010 where there were up to five Spaniards fighting for a title that finally ended up in the hands of Nadal. Davidovich will meet fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas tomorrow for a spot in the semi-finals. Tsitsipas gave a good account of Cristian Garn by 6-3 and 6-4.

It should be remembered that Jorge Aguirre’s pupil, in his first participation in Monte Carlo, has just surpassed the first ‘top10’ of his career in the figure of Matteo Berrettini.

His best results on the ATP circuit, after a promising junior career in which he won Wmbledon in the 2017 edition, are the semi-finals of Estoril (2019) and Cologne (2020).