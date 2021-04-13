Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Davidovich charges Berrettini and achieves his first victory against a ‘top 10’

Alexander Davidovich he just took a major knock on the table. The 21-year-old tennis player from Malaga has defeated the Italian in two sets (7-5 ​​and 6-3) Matteo berrettini in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, thus achieving his first win against a ‘top ten’.

Davidovich, winner of the junior tournament at Wimbledon in 2017, is finally confirming all the good that he promises in that initial stage of his career and will most likely leave the Monegasque appointment as ‘top 50’ for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard had previously defeated tennis players of the stature of Marin Cilic, Gal Monfils, Karen Khachanov or Roberto Bautista, all of them ‘top ten’ throughout his career, but he had never been able to with a player ranked among the top ten in the world at the time of facing him.

Davidovich began the duel at full speed and after a break in the second game he stood 4-1 on the scoreboard, before the transalpine reacted and equalized the sleeve. Already with 6-5 in his favor, the Andalusian took advantage of his first set ball to close the first act.

The second set remained balanced until the sixth game, when Davidovich managed to break his opponent’s serve on his fourth break ball. Berrettini was able to retaliate immediately, but did not take advantage of two break balls and the score was placed in a conclusive 5-2.

Finally, the Spanish took a slice from his second match ball and the sleeve and the duel by 7-5 and 6-3 were aimed in just over an hour and a half.

His rival in the second round will come out of the duel between the Australian Alexei Popyrin, Pablo Andjar’s executioner, and the French Lucas pouille.