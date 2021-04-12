Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Davidovich beats De Miaur and is the first Spaniard to pass the round in Monte Carlo

Updated 04/12/2021 – 17:17

Spanish tennis has added this Monday the first victory in the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. Alexander Davidovich, who came from losing to Ilya Ivashka in the knockout stages of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, has passed to the second round of the tournament at the expense of Alex de Miaur with a score of 6-4 and 7-6 (3).

Davidovich, number 58 on the lists, I will now measure Matteo Berrettini, eighth seeded and who has not played a single event since he injured his abdominal at the Australian Open.

The Italian remains number 10 in the ranking due to the new ATP scoring system as a result of the pandemic. Jorge Aguirre’s pupil joins Rafael Nadal in the second round, who enters directly at this stage of competition as third favorite.

For its part, Pedro Martinez, who had lost in the previous one and then entered as a ‘lucky loser’ due to the resignation of Gael Monfils, has retired to Tommy Paul when he lost 4-1 in the first set.