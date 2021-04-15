Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Carreo lets out two match points and falls in the second round with Ruud

Updated 04/15/2021 – 20:09

Pablo Carreo, champion last Sunday of the first edition of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, yielded this Thursday to Casper Ruud in the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

The Asturian moved on Monday by car from Barcelona to the Principality. Without time to train, he made his debut against Stefano Travaglia with whom he had his pluses and minuses. Samuel Lpez’s ward, who also travels with the physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno, blew two match points against Ruud in the ninth game of the tiebreaker before giving up for 7-6 (4), 5-7 and 7-5.

Pablo was one point away from getting into the antepenultimate round of a TMS for the sixth time. Ruud, who came from losing to Carlos Alcaraz in Marbella, will face Fabio Fognini, defender of the crown.