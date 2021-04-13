Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Bautista imposes his law on Fritz and advances in Monte Carlo

Updated 04/13/2021 – 16:07

Roberto Bautista, ninth seeded, reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 on Tuesday by defeating the American Taylor fritz by 6-2 and 7-5.

Bautista enjoyed a peaceful first run, in which imposed the rhythm of the points and did not let Fritz get into the game. But he found a change of landscape in the second, with the North American more regular and with less mistakes than at the beginning.

Both held their serve until 5-5. In the eleventh game, Bautista earned a two-point break, seized the second and set out to serve to win. Fritz was only able to make one more point.

Bautista, eleventh in the world, arrives in Monaco after lose in the semifinals of the Miami tournament against Italian Jannik Sinner, although he had previously obtained a valuable victory in the quarterfinals against the world number two, the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Another American Tommy paul, to be the rival of the Spaniard in the round of 32. Paul arrive without shooting, because in the first round he benefited from the Withdrawal of Pedro Martnez, Spaniard played back from the previous.

Defeat of Andjar

Less fortune had Pablo Andjar in his duel against the Australian Alexei popyrin. And that the Cuenca began sweeping in the first set with a ‘donut’ (6-0) unappealable.

Things started to go wrong in the second set, with the ‘aussie’ tennis player adding the first eight points. Then Andjar had up to three breaking balls for a ‘counterbreak’ that did not come to fruition, paving the way for a Popyrin that finally balanced the contest (2-6).

Already in the third and decisive sleeve, the Spaniard was able to recover after placing 1-3 down, forcing a tiebreak that left an unexpected and painful script for his interests, since Andjar went ahead 3-0 before losing seven points in a row and with them, the duel by 0-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (3).

Popyrin will face the French in the round of 32 Lucas pouille, invited to the tournament and who won in his first commitment to the Argentine Guido pella.