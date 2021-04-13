Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Argentine Delbonis be Nadal’s first rival in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal you already know the name of your first rival in Monte Carlo. Be the argentinian Federico Delbonis, number 87 in the world and coming from the previous phase, that this Wednesday defeated the French in the first round Adrian Mannarino by 7-5 and 6-1.

For Nadal, third seeded and exempt in the first round, the match will mean his debut in 2021 on gravel, his fetish surface, 56 days after his painful defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters of the Australian Open. Since then he has not played a single official duel.

The manacor try to recover the number 2 of the ATP at the Monte Carlo Country Club. To do this, you must reach at least the final of a tournament that has won up to 11 times, eight of them consecutively between 2005 and 2012. The Daniil Medvdev’s withdrawal due to coronavirus it has paved the way.

No other tennis player has been as successful in another Masters 1,000. Nadal himself adds nine wound in Rome and then follows him Roger Federer with seven in Cincinnati.

The Balearic tennis player adds 71 victories over Monegasque land, another 1000 Masters record, since his debut in 2003 when he was just 16 years old. Then he fell in the third round before Guillermo Coria.

Nadal and Delbonis have met four times, always with victory for the former, the last one at the 2020 Australian Open. Delbonis has never made the Balearic player a set.