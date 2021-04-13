Masters 1000 Monte Carlo: Aliassime loses in his first match with Toni Nadal as coach

The Chilean Christian Garn defeated Canadian in the first round of the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters Felix Auger-Aliassime by 7-6 (3) and 6-1 and ended prematurely with the passage through the Principality of new disciple of Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.

Aliassime domin started the first round after an initial break and came to be with a comfortable 5-2 on the scoreboard but then blew up to four set points before clearly losing in sudden death.

After this blow, Garn was clearly superior in the second set and undid the equality that reigned until now in his two previous matches against the Canadian.

Toni Nadal announced last Thursday that he would be part of the technical staff of Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old, next to the French Frederic fontang, with the Rafael Nadal Academy as a base of operations.

The Balearic player was happy about his uncle’s return to the circuit.

“I am happy for Toni and also for having someone as good as Felix at the Academy.. (Toni) He has a lot of experience and it will be of great help “, Rafa commented.

Garin’s opponent in the round of 32 is the Australian John millman, against which he has never faced.