Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 2021: Analysis of the semifinals

The changing rooms are starting to look emptier. And to the silence of the lack of the public that runs through the corridors of the Montecarlo Country Club, is added the departure of the tennis players who are being eliminated and who grabbed their bags heading to the airport to go to another destination. In that sense, the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 He is two days away from meeting his new champion. Yes, new champion because Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic, the main candidates for the title, quickly left the tournament and the four semifinalists never had the grace to dedicate themselves to an event of such magnitude. Indeed, fans will have more than interesting proposals to enjoy the semifinals.

DANIEL EVANS VS STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (4) – NO BEFORE 13.30

The dream week of Daniel evans against illusion and ambition Stefanos Tsitsipas. The reinvention of the Briton in his 30s in the face of the need to take a step forward from one of the most promising Next Gen -from the first litter-. Both have been deploying a level more than high. On the one hand, Evans, who eliminated all finalists or Masters 1000 winners -including Djokovic-, will seek to prolong his state of grace and, consequently, must be precise with his service in order to then be able to take the initiative with his right and, that way, go up asap to shorten the game. Sure, playing from the back of the court is not the best fit for his style.

Meanwhile, the Greek does not know what it is to lose a set in the championship: he did not show cracks against Karatsev, Garín and Davidovich Fokina (he finished early after the withdrawal of the Spanish in the first set). In turn, he gave up his service only twice in five sets and is ‘burning’ the ball from the right. That is why his rival will try to look for a change of heights with his shots, but he will mainly use the slice to get rhythm to the drive. A rare style for the earth, but at the moment it is more than effective.

So far, they have met twice and both matches have fallen to Tsitsipas’ side. In fact, Evans couldn’t beat him even one set. Is the third time will be the charm?

ANDREY RUBLEV (6) VS CASPER RUUD – NEXT

Beating Rafael Nadal is not a matter of every day. And not to mention if the victory is brewing on clay. Therefore, Andrey Rublev He will have to be proud of the victory, which he reaped against the current # 3 in the world. However, you want to go for more. He knows this is his chance to claim his first major crown of his rising career.

Although he is the favorite in the semifinals against Casper ruud, reality shows that the Norwegian will not make it easy for him. One of the great clay players will seek to take advantage of his virtues on the counterattack to stop the cannon shots that come from the Russian’s right. Also, he will try to take the initiative whenever possible to complicate his opponent. Logically, the drive -mainly inverted- is the favorite shot of both since it is very heavy and runs at high speed to generate irreparable furrows in the opposite game.

The record between these two tennis players also marks a clear disparity with a resounding 3-0 for the Eastern European player. Twice it happened in brick dust (Hamburg 2019 and 2020) and the other time at the Australian Open 2021. Is it time for a rematch?