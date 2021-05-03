Masters 1000 Madrid – Alcaraz meets Nadal

05/03/2021

On at 18:09 CEST

The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image debuted with a solid victory in the final draw of the Masters 1000 in Madrid. Defeated the french Adrian mannarino, thirty-fourth in the world by 6-4 and 6-0 to reach the second round and become the first rival of Rafael Nadal in the Madrid appointment.

Present and future will coincide on Wednesday at the Manolo Santana track, the main one, of the Caja Mágica. The first seed, number two in the world and five times winner in Madrid against this promising 17-year-old from Murcia, debutant in this Masters 1000, which contemplates an encouraging future in this sport.

“I will try not to give the importance of the game or with whom I am going to play and I will try to enjoy it. For me playing with Nadal is going to be a dream come true. And the best way will be turning eighteen, “the Spanish player told RTVE, who will turn eighteen next Wednesday, May 5.

Alcaraz He acknowledged being nervous at first. “Playing here is super special. It is a tournament that I have come to see since I was little and now I was in front of all the people. I felt very comfortable. I entered a little nervous but the public has encouraged me and helped me to go up. up, “he said.

“This for me is new. Playing on the center court of the Caja Mágica … I have never played on such a big court. I got a little nervous. I have done quite well and I have been very comfortable on the court”,

TO Alcaraz, who this year already won a main draw match at the Australian Open, which was a semifinalist in Marbella and reached the eighth in Estoril, his pulse did not tremble. At least apparently. He showed great serenity, temperance and confidence in his game against an opponent with more experience.

The 32-year-old Frenchman was overwhelmed by the Spanish’s self-confidence, successful with the serve and aggressive, which was more throughout the game indifferent to the magnitude of the stage and the competition.

AGAINST NADAL, ON WEDNESDAY

The Murcian tennis player, now set by the ATP at position 120, took an hour and 11 minutes to get his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open and meet with Rafael Nadal in the second round next Wednesday.