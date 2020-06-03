About two years ago, he shared an opinion article in NextN that, under the title «Open letter to Cyan – Myst and Nintendo Switch, the perfect pair «, delved into the fate of one of the most famous graphic adventure franchises in the world of video games. Incidentally, behind them, an invitation to mark their 25th anniversary addressed to the friends of Cyan Worlds. Invitation that called, with special insistence, to a more than necessary incursion of the saga into the hybrid of those from Kyoto. Now, after about two years of waiting, my wishes have come true. And they begin to take shape with realMyst: Masterpiece Edition. Prepare your backpacks because our journey to a beautiful and absorbing world full of ingenious puzzles begins. Inside analysis!

A new era for video games

The instant I fell from the crack, I realized that the book would not be destroyed as I had planned. He kept falling into that star-filled space, of which I had only a glimpse. I have tried to speculate about where it may have ended, but I must admit that it is useless to make such a conjecture. Still, it disturbs me to think of which hands my Myst book may one day end. I know that my apprehensions may never be mitigated, which is why I end here, although I realize that perhaps the end is not yet written.

With these iconic words began the one that would come to be crowned as the next evolutionary step of adventure. A wonderful bond with a stranger, as well as beautiful, a world full of adventure, puzzles and an absorbing soundtrack. A world that no one doubts is part of the living history of entertainment, and the popular culture of video games, and which has expanded not only in the form of games, but also with various novels, there being a total of 3, a language of its own with around 500 words of its own and even a series that, currently, is in the process of production after various failed attempts.

With Myst it happens as with the first driving class. Everything around us is new and puzzling. We are on a mysterious island and we neither know who we are nor what our mission is in this strange, as well as perplexing and beautiful world. Despite being a story already known by many, we are not going to enter spoilers that reveal any narrative link of the fascinating plot that Atrus and company come to tell us. If you want to have a somewhat closer chronicle of the D’ni race, masters in the art of establishing links with other worlds through descriptive writing, you can always take a look at the article that linked to the beginning of this analysis, pull network of networks or ask directly to a server. Yes, it should be noted, since it is one more incentive, that after completing the title (good ending) a new and spectacular era called Rime opens before us that, personally, I can say that I enjoyed from beginning to end (wink to Riven included).

A truly connected world

The first steps in this first person adventure They make one thing clear to us. If we want to find answers, we will have to explore thoroughly the island and the different eras (or connections with them) existing around us. Without a doubt, the library is one of the key points, not in vain is it located on the central axis of the island itself. And there are not a few annotations, readings and post-it (Now we can pull screenshots or blog notes on our mobile) that we have had to use to unravel a complex network of masterfully connected puzzles.

The roof of the library will become a regular sight, as it is where we appear after returning from the ages

Here it is not enough to read a number at point A and enter it at a point B. puzzles are totally integrated with the environment, requiring, and this was totally novel at the time, a good dose of exploration to manage to relate them to each other and endow them with a sense that helps us to continue advancing in our adventure. And, precisely, the magic of realMyst not only lies in having the answers right under our noses, but also in knowing where and how to use them. An advice? Take a deep breath, count to 10 and look through other eyes. In most cases the answer is closer than we think.

However, it should be emphasized that the fundamental pillar on which Myst’s playable structure is based does not lie, as it does in many other titles, in the complexity of intricate and absurd riddles. Here, Our environment offers us, from the beginning, the necessary tools (sounds, images, numbers …) to solve each of our crossroads in a reasonable and relatively simple way.

Yes, I will not deny it, at first the different tests we find seem insurmountable, but as soon as we sharpen our reasoning and observation capabilities, so much reviled today in favor of an automatic rifle with a rapid fire rate and damage moderate … everything goes, almost, like silk. What’s more, the imprint that Myst manages to leave on us after completing each of his different challenges is priceless. Going even deeper into that difficulty curve, which starts out looking really steep and ends up being much more measured than we could have imagined, in the game menu itself we have a section intended to help us on our way that, yes, we recommend using only in cases of extreme despair.

As beautiful as ever, but much more real

We come to one of the points that, a priori, could be more tricky in a title like Myst (intended to be played on PC). However, and to the relief of fans of the saga, it is surprising to discover a control system quite well adapted to Nintendo Switch. I am not going to be a hypocrite, where Myst is best played is, by far (and awaiting his foray into virtual reality), on a computer with keyboard and mouse. In spite of everything, the work of conversion to the hybrid of those of Kyoto (not exempt from the odd moment in which the precision falters) has been quite good.





The flashlight makes it easy for us to explore …



… In addition to serving as a new graphic addition

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition allows us to toggle between a most current system, and quite intuitive, in which we use the left Joy-Con to move (something really necessary when we are faced with an adaptation of the original title that replaces the point & click to scroll through a 360 ° first person perspective) and the triggers to center the screen and be able to act with greater precision in certain specific areas that require our full attention (see puzzles). And another touch, to the delight of the most nostalgic, which also comes perfect for those who find such freedom of movement too cumbersome. Of course, as you can imagine, the touch option limits us to play in portable mode.

If we consider that realMyst: Masterpiece Edition is a reconstruction of the original title (Myst) released back in 1993, addressing both its graphic and sound sections is vitally important to be able to assess the result as a whole. The title has been redone from scratch, going from being a classic point & click adventure (frame by frame) to being a 3D experience that allows us to move 360 ​​°, very much in line with the last installment of the franchise (Myst V: End of Ages). It is true that, since it is a game released in 2014 (as an improvement of the original realMyst published back in 2010), the passage of time is more than palpable and this is especially noticeable in its graphic section. Sawtooth, low polygonal load, little complexity of the textures … However, and in essence, all the elements shown on the screen are still really beautiful and captivating. On the other hand, the possibility of activating the flashlight in areas with less light load is a success that allows us to appreciate even the smallest detail.

Something similar happens with its sound section. realMyst: Masterpiece Edition preserves almost all sound effects and melodies of the original title. However, they have undergone an important process of cleaning and debugging which is really palpable in the sound of nature itself and in the clarity of the different sound tracks that we encounter on our way. Something that allows us an even greater immersion in the playable proposal (playing with helmets placed in a portable format is incredible). Unfortunately, and here comes one of the great buts of adventure, comes entirely in English (both texts and voices). So, if we consider its strong narrative load, it may be more than enough reason to consider its purchase if we do not have a good command of Shakespeare’s language. This is even more painful if we consider that Myst, the original installment on which it is based, came to us (not so its remastered versions) fully localized into Spanish (both voices and text). Furthermore, the sound reconstruction work, unfortunately, has not been able to work miracles with the original voices, since they are heard with too much noise and too little volume.

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition – A New Beginning (D’ni)

I must admit that the announcement of the arrival to Nintendo Switch of realMyst: Masterpiece, 3D update of one of the most famous graphic adventures in the history of video games, generated in me as much joy as prudence. Not surprisingly, Myst is one of those franchises that has accompanied me since my childhood (perhaps even earlier than some would have recommended) and, frankly, it would have been a real horror to endure something like what was experienced in the different conversions launched, previously, on the laptops of the Great N.

Fortunately, my fears (although not unfounded) have fallen on deaf ears. We are facing a port worthy of the Nintendo Switch that not only accurately captures the beauty of the universe created by the Miller brothers, but also manages to adapt quite successfully to the hybrid with a control system that successfully couples to all kinds of players. On the back of the coin, no trace of additional content, graphic improvements or translation into Spanish. Are you a lover of graphic adventures? Do you like puzzles? Do you dream of beautiful worlds that are beyond our control? So I don’t have to invite you to visit Myst… you were always inside!

We have analyzed realMyst: Masterpiece Edition thanks to a digital code provided by Cyan Worlds. Version analyzed: 1.0.1

A legendary adventure!

Cyan surprises all Nintendo Switch users with a more than worthy port of realMyst: Masterpiece Edition. A great adaptation of one of the most fascinating adventures in the world of video games and an invitation to a whole new generation of gamers to lose themselves in its wonderful secrets.

