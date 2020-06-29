Would you know how many Grand slams has been left the ‘Big 4‘since 2004? A term that was coined at the beginning of the last decade, which included Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, tennis has been mired in a dictatorship, now of the ‘Big 3’, which lasts more than 16 years. During all this time, only five players, on seven occasions, have been able to lift a Grand Slam.

Namely: Gaston Gaudio at Roland Garros 2004, Marat Safin in Australia 2005, Juan Martín del Potro at US Open 2009, Stan Wawrinka in Australia 2014, Roland Garros 2015 and US Open 2016 and Marin Cilic 2014. If you have noticed, this group of players has managed to break this hegemony in three Grand Slam tournaments: Roland Garros, US Open and Australian Open. But one is missing.

From that year 2004 to this 2020, the only Grand Slam that continues to be dominated by the ‘Big 4’ is the oldest tournament in the world, and the most coveted by professionals. Since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002 beat David Nalbandián in the final, with Un Federer top-10 but falling in the first round against Mario Ancic, no edition has been counted that did not correspond to the four number 1 in the world. Since the 2003 edition, eight titles by Roger, two by Rafa, five by Djokovic and two by Murray.

In that period of time, only six players have been able to dream of such a feat: Andy Roddick (2004, 2005, 2009), Tomas Berdych (2010), Milos Raonic (2016), Marin Cilic (2017) and Kevin Anderson (2018). And for more despair, only one managed to win one or two sets.

Neither Berdych, nor Raonic, nor Cilic nor Anderson could beat their rivals a partial, and only Andy Roddick (one set in 2004, two in 2009) came close to breaking what is an unprecedented dominance by four players in the same Grand Slam. It was that 2009 edition, with Roddick missing a crashing volley that would have left him bordering on the title, the only time the ‘Big 4’ wobbled as it wobbled and fell sometime from the other three Grand Slams.

With the 2020 edition suspended, Will the circuit break the hegemony in 2021? Will the ‘Big 4’ or ‘Big 3’ maintain its tremendous dominance in the only great that has not yet known its fall?