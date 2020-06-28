The grand finale of the eighth edition of ‘MasterChef’ is closer than ever. The talent show produced by Shine Iberia for Spanish Television will broadcast this Monday, June 29, its semifinal in the prime time of La 1 and will do so on a night in which there will be no shortage of surprises, twists and visits; everything is ready for one of the hardest and most controversial editions to reach its great conclusion. Iván, Andy, José Mari, Ana, Alberto and Luna will play the first place for the great final duel after the departure of Juana, who was expelled in the previous program.

Eneko Atxa and the ‘MasterChef’ jury

The first challenge that the contestants will have to face will be reproduce a plate with three Michelin stars designed by Jordi Cruz, in 90 minutes. Whoever does better will qualify for the final duel. In this challenge, the runner-up of the third edition of ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ Paz Vega will visit the kitchens to reassure applicants and also give them their advice. Once the time of the challenge is over, the Olympus of gastronomic criticism (the ‘MasterChef’ jury and four of the most important gastronomic critics in Spain) They will value the dishes and choose the best.

This will be the outdoor test …

But the night brings us many more challenges, surprises and also tributes and that is that ‘MasterChef’ will value the work of all workers in the world of Spanish gastronomy, one of the sectors hardest hit in the coronavirus crisis. In this way, in Soto de Mozanaque (Madrid), chef Eneko Atxa will design a four-course menu with aroma as the main character. Applicants must cook a spider crab soup with carcass butter and beet tartar, among other dishes, to 36 solidarity cooks who have helped society in the crisis.

… and the final sweet challenge

And the great semifinal will end in the already traditional elimination test in which the worst of the previous challenge will participate. Pol Contreras, responsible for the creativity workshop of the Hotel Echaurren Relais & Château, in Ezcaray (La Rioja), will be in charge of designing the definitive challenge for the night, which is that the applicants will have to run a lunar ingot of chocolate and sour cherries, with nitro chocolate ice cream “à la minute” . The worst will be at the gates of the great outcome of this eighth and controversial edition of ‘MasterChef’.