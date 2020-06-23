‘MasterChef’
‘MasterChef ‘remains firm and leads with a great 23.2% share and 2,882,000 viewers at the gates of the final. All in all, the talent of TVE and Shine Iberia drops -1.4 points compared to the previous week. At Telecinco, its ‘5-star cinema’ becomes the second option with 1,178,000 followers and a bare 9.9% (-0.9) for « World War Z ».
On the other hand, ‘Improvising ‘continues in free fall on Antena 3. The program loses -0.4 tenths with its third edition and only scores 6%, translated into 766,000 viewers. The contest is surpassed by ‘El taquillazo’ by laSexta, which brings together 811,000 and a 5.7% share. Meanwhile, in Cuatro, ‘In the spotlight ‘surpasses himself and rises +2.1 points to reach 7.2% and 1,019,000 viewers.
Prime time
· ‘MasterChef’ falls -1.4 but leads with a wide margin (23.2%)
· Telecinco’s cinema falls (-0.9) but remains the second option (9.9%)
· ‘Improvisando’ loses -0.4 tenths and does not exceed 6%
Antenna 3
‘El Hormiguero’ « Omar Montes »: 2,203,000 and 14.3%
Improvising: 766,000 and 6%
Telecinco
‘The strong house: Last minute’: 1,611,000 and 10.3%
‘5-star cinema’ « World War Z »: 1,178,000 and 9.9%
The 1
‘Masterchef: previous’: 2,359,000 and 15.1%
‘Masterchef’: 2,882,000 and 23.2%
the sixth
‘The intermediate’: 1,171,000 and 8.4%
‘The blockbuster’ « Faster than death »: 811,000 and 5.7%
Four
‘First dates’: 406,000 and 3.4%
‘First dates’: 991,000 and 6.6%
‘In the spotlight’ « Eating or not eating and cursed houses »: 1,019,000 and 7.2%
The 2
‘The small murders of Agatha Christie’ « Tragedy in three acts »: 338,000 and 2.2%
‘TV Documents’ « Another Justice »: 154,000 and 1.3%
Late night
· ‘Nocturnal Animals’ rises +1.7 in share but falls in viewers
· The film of La 1 does not improve to ‘Eat the world’ and remains at 9.4%
· Rebound for the replacements of ‘In the spotlight’ (6.3% and 6.2%)
Antenna 3
‘It slips me’: 278,000 and 5.5%
Telecinco
‘Nocturnal animals’: 335,000 and 8.7%
Four
‘In the spotlight’ « Dirty money »: 475,000 and 6.3%
‘In the spotlight’ « Intoxicated »: 202,000 and 6.2%
The 1
‘Cinema’ « The mysteries of Emma Fielding. Hidden site »: 388,000 and 9.4%
the sixth
‘Cinema’ « Dark Storm »: 240,000 and 3.7%
‘The first 48 hours’ « Connection with the murderer-bloody birthday »: 70,000 and 2.3%
The 2
‘Metropolis’ « The sun 2019 »: 60,000 and 0.7%
‘Cain’s brain’: 36,000 and 0.8%
‘Radio 3 Concerts’ « Fabulous Cadillacs »: 22,000 and 0.8%
Afternoon and afternoon
· ‘Save me’ leads with a peak in the ‘orange’ (20.3%)
· ‘Pasapalabra’ drops 15% for the first time
· ‘Four a day’ drops slightly to 6.2%
Telecinco
‘Save me lemon’: 2,105,000 and 16.9%
‘Save me orange’: 2,048,000 and 20.3%
‘Save me tomato’: 1,939,000 and 19.4%
The 1
‘Central market’: 843,000 and 6.9%
‘Serve and protect’: 964,000 and 8.3%
‘Acacias 38’: 809,000 and 7.7%
‘The hunter’: 558,000 and 5.8%
‘Spain direct’: 412,000 and 4.5%
‘Here the earth’: 822,000 and 8%
Antenna 3
‘Loving is forever’: 1,264,000 and 11%
‘Now I fall!’: 822,000 and 8.4%
‘Boom!’: 1,011,000 and 11%
‘Pasapalabra’: 1,498,000 and 14.9%
the sixth
‘Zapaando’: 831,000 and 6.6%
‘More zapaando’: 637,000 and 5.4%
‘Better late: advance’: 537,000 and 4.9%
‘Better late’: 683,000 and 7.1%
Four
‘Everything is a lie’: 681,000 and 5.4%
‘Everything is a lie’: 613,000 and 5.4%
‘Four a day’: 601,000 and 6.2%
‘Four a day at 8pm’: 475,000 and 4.9%
The 2
‘Know and win’: 836,000 and 6.6%
‘Great documentaries’: 534,000 and 4.7%
It includes:
– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « The Builders »: 554,000 and 4.6%
– ‘The Great Pacific’ « Mysterious »: 514,000 and 4.8%
‘Documenta2’: 349,000 and 3.6%
It includes:
– ‘The immense land’ « Desert »: 349,000 and 3.6%
‘Markets in the belly of the city’ « Budapest, Kozponti Vasarcsarnok »: 265,000 and 2.9%
‘Artrevidos con Nate’: 78,000 and 0.8%
‘The protective forest’ « Torrente Enseu: water and salt »: 81,000 and 0.8%
‘Rural tourism in the world’: 85,000 and 0.8%
‘The tribe’ « For better or for worse »: 200,000 and 1.6%
morning
· ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ remains strong (17.5%)
· 13.9% for ‘Public mirror’, which falls -2.4
· ‘Red hot’ drops half a point and scores 14.1%
Telecinco
‘Take salami!’ « That is, cocks »: 18,000 and 3.3%
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 84,000 and 11.8%
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 118,000 and 12.3%
‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 216,000 and 13.4%
‘The Ana Rosa program’: 640,000 and 17.5%
‘It’s already noon’: 1,270,000 and 13.6%
Antenna 3
‘More than one’: 20,000 and 3.3%
‘Morning news’: 239,000 and 14.8%
‘Public Mirror’: 391,000 and 13.9%
‘More public mirror’: 415,000 and 9.7%
‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Lamb’s trotters in sauce »: 726,000 and 11%
‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,528,000 and 15.1%
The 1
‘Morning news’: 193,000 and 18.3%
‘TVE breakfasts’ « Isabel Díaz Ayuso-Aitor Esteban »: 210,000 and 9.2%
‘The morning’: 236,000 and 6.3%
‘Eat the world with Peña’ « México »: 333,000 and 5.3%
‘Tvemos’: 498,000 and 4.5%
Four
‘Surferos tv’: 12,000 and 1.5%
‘Better call Kiko’: 3,000 and 0.3%
‘Take salami!’ « Gh vip 7: who’s who? »: 37,000 and 2.2%
‘The rascal’: 94,000 and 4%
‘Cobra Alert’ « The stiller file »: 121,000 and 4.2%
‘Cobra Alert’ « Bad Bank »: 209,000 and 6.5%
‘Cobra Alert’ « Dead Brother »: 209,000 and 5.6%
‘Cobra Alert’ « Salta »: 254,000 and 5.6%
‘The contest of the year’: 290,000 and 4.5%
‘The contest of the year’: 462,000 and 4.4%
the sixth
The 2
‘Page2’: 12,000 and 1.6%
‘Ingles en tve’: 15,000 and 1.5%
‘Hidden India: Land of Mountains’: 52,000 and 3.4%
‘Move at home’: 56,000 and 2.3%
‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Costa del sol »: 27,000 and 1%
‘The adventure of knowledge’: 45,000 and 1.5%
‘Planet jungle’ « A jungle of aromas »: 77,000 and 2.3%
‘Tribes xxi’ « In Ethiopia with the Karrayyu »: 54,000 and 1.4%
‘Film mornings’ « Beyond the law »: 215,000 and 3.7%
‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination Saint-Tropez »: 205,000 and 1.9%
‘The end of the empire’ « Edgar: King of all English »: 244,000 and 1.9%
Informational:
‘Antena 3 noticias 1’ is again the most watched news program of the day with 2,418,000 viewers and an 18.6% share, although it was down -1 point compared to the previous Monday. In the same time slot followed by ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ (2,089,000 and 16.1%) and ‘Telediario 1’ (1,379,000 and 10.6%). At night it leads ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’, with 17.7% and 2,103,000 viewers, followed by Antena 3 (16.2% and 1,917,000) and La 1 (11.7% and 1,464,000 ).
The 1
‘Newscast 1’: 1,379,000 and 10.6%
‘Newscast 2’: 1,464,000 and 11.7%
Antenna 3
‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,418,000 and 18.6%
‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,151,000 and 9.2%
‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,917,000 and 16.2%
Telecinco
‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,089,000 and 16.1%
‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 2,103,000 and 17.7%
Four
‘Sports news four’: 426,000 and 3.3%
the sixth
‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,320,000 and 11%
‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 762,000 and 7.9%
‘laSexta news: special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 601,000 and 5.6%
Chains:
Telecinco is the most viewed chain on Monday with a 14.8% average share. Antena 3 scores 11.2% and narrowly exceeds La 1 (11%). laSexta signs 7.4% and Cuatro remains 5.4%. The list is completed by Nova (3%), FDF (2.8%), Thirteen (2.6%), La 2 (2.5%), Energy (2.2%), Clan (2%) and Neox ( two%).