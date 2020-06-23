‘MasterChef’

‘MasterChef ‘remains firm and leads with a great 23.2% share and 2,882,000 viewers at the gates of the final. All in all, the talent of TVE and Shine Iberia drops -1.4 points compared to the previous week. At Telecinco, its ‘5-star cinema’ becomes the second option with 1,178,000 followers and a bare 9.9% (-0.9) for « World War Z ».

On the other hand, ‘Improvising ‘continues in free fall on Antena 3. The program loses -0.4 tenths with its third edition and only scores 6%, translated into 766,000 viewers. The contest is surpassed by ‘El taquillazo’ by laSexta, which brings together 811,000 and a 5.7% share. Meanwhile, in Cuatro, ‘In the spotlight ‘surpasses himself and rises +2.1 points to reach 7.2% and 1,019,000 viewers.

Prime time

· ‘MasterChef’ falls -1.4 but leads with a wide margin (23.2%)

· Telecinco’s cinema falls (-0.9) but remains the second option (9.9%)

· ‘Improvisando’ loses -0.4 tenths and does not exceed 6%

Antenna 3

‘El Hormiguero’ « Omar Montes »: 2,203,000 and 14.3%

Improvising: 766,000 and 6%

Telecinco

‘The strong house: Last minute’: 1,611,000 and 10.3%

‘5-star cinema’ « World War Z »: 1,178,000 and 9.9%

The 1

‘Masterchef: previous’: 2,359,000 and 15.1%

‘Masterchef’: 2,882,000 and 23.2%

the sixth

‘The intermediate’: 1,171,000 and 8.4%

‘The blockbuster’ « Faster than death »: 811,000 and 5.7%

Four

‘First dates’: 406,000 and 3.4%

‘First dates’: 991,000 and 6.6%

‘In the spotlight’ « Eating or not eating and cursed houses »: 1,019,000 and 7.2%

The 2

‘The small murders of Agatha Christie’ « Tragedy in three acts »: 338,000 and 2.2%

‘TV Documents’ « Another Justice »: 154,000 and 1.3%

Late night

· ‘Nocturnal Animals’ rises +1.7 in share but falls in viewers

· The film of La 1 does not improve to ‘Eat the world’ and remains at 9.4%

· Rebound for the replacements of ‘In the spotlight’ (6.3% and 6.2%)

Antenna 3

‘It slips me’: 278,000 and 5.5%

Telecinco

‘Nocturnal animals’: 335,000 and 8.7%

Four

‘In the spotlight’ « Dirty money »: 475,000 and 6.3%

‘In the spotlight’ « Intoxicated »: 202,000 and 6.2%

The 1

‘Cinema’ « The mysteries of Emma Fielding. Hidden site »: 388,000 and 9.4%

the sixth

‘Cinema’ « Dark Storm »: 240,000 and 3.7%

‘The first 48 hours’ « Connection with the murderer-bloody birthday »: 70,000 and 2.3%

The 2

‘Metropolis’ « The sun 2019 »: 60,000 and 0.7%

‘Cain’s brain’: 36,000 and 0.8%

‘Radio 3 Concerts’ « Fabulous Cadillacs »: 22,000 and 0.8%

Afternoon and afternoon

· ‘Save me’ leads with a peak in the ‘orange’ (20.3%)

· ‘Pasapalabra’ drops 15% for the first time

· ‘Four a day’ drops slightly to 6.2%

Telecinco

‘Save me lemon’: 2,105,000 and 16.9%

‘Save me orange’: 2,048,000 and 20.3%

‘Save me tomato’: 1,939,000 and 19.4%

The 1

‘Central market’: 843,000 and 6.9%

‘Serve and protect’: 964,000 and 8.3%

‘Acacias 38’: 809,000 and 7.7%

‘The hunter’: 558,000 and 5.8%

‘Spain direct’: 412,000 and 4.5%

‘Here the earth’: 822,000 and 8%

Antenna 3

‘Loving is forever’: 1,264,000 and 11%

‘Now I fall!’: 822,000 and 8.4%

‘Boom!’: 1,011,000 and 11%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,498,000 and 14.9%

the sixth

‘Zapaando’: 831,000 and 6.6%

‘More zapaando’: 637,000 and 5.4%

‘Better late: advance’: 537,000 and 4.9%

‘Better late’: 683,000 and 7.1%

Four

‘Everything is a lie’: 681,000 and 5.4%

‘Everything is a lie’: 613,000 and 5.4%

‘Four a day’: 601,000 and 6.2%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 475,000 and 4.9%

The 2

‘Know and win’: 836,000 and 6.6%

‘Great documentaries’: 534,000 and 4.7%

It includes:

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « The Builders »: 554,000 and 4.6%

– ‘The Great Pacific’ « Mysterious »: 514,000 and 4.8%

‘Documenta2’: 349,000 and 3.6%

It includes:

– ‘The immense land’ « Desert »: 349,000 and 3.6%

‘Markets in the belly of the city’ « Budapest, Kozponti Vasarcsarnok »: 265,000 and 2.9%

‘Artrevidos con Nate’: 78,000 and 0.8%

‘The protective forest’ « Torrente Enseu: water and salt »: 81,000 and 0.8%

‘Rural tourism in the world’: 85,000 and 0.8%

‘The tribe’ « For better or for worse »: 200,000 and 1.6%

morning

· ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ remains strong (17.5%)

· 13.9% for ‘Public mirror’, which falls -2.4

· ‘Red hot’ drops half a point and scores 14.1%

Telecinco

‘Take salami!’ « That is, cocks »: 18,000 and 3.3%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 84,000 and 11.8%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 118,000 and 12.3%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 216,000 and 13.4%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 640,000 and 17.5%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,270,000 and 13.6%

Antenna 3

‘More than one’: 20,000 and 3.3%

‘Morning news’: 239,000 and 14.8%

‘Public Mirror’: 391,000 and 13.9%

‘More public mirror’: 415,000 and 9.7%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Lamb’s trotters in sauce »: 726,000 and 11%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,528,000 and 15.1%

The 1

‘Morning news’: 193,000 and 18.3%

‘TVE breakfasts’ « Isabel Díaz Ayuso-Aitor Esteban »: 210,000 and 9.2%

‘The morning’: 236,000 and 6.3%

‘Eat the world with Peña’ « México »: 333,000 and 5.3%

‘Tvemos’: 498,000 and 4.5%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 12,000 and 1.5%

‘Better call Kiko’: 3,000 and 0.3%

‘Take salami!’ « Gh vip 7: who’s who? »: 37,000 and 2.2%

‘The rascal’: 94,000 and 4%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The stiller file »: 121,000 and 4.2%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Bad Bank »: 209,000 and 6.5%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Dead Brother »: 209,000 and 5.6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Salta »: 254,000 and 5.6%

‘The contest of the year’: 290,000 and 4.5%

‘The contest of the year’: 462,000 and 4.4%

the sixth

The 2

‘Page2’: 12,000 and 1.6%

‘Ingles en tve’: 15,000 and 1.5%

‘Hidden India: Land of Mountains’: 52,000 and 3.4%

‘Move at home’: 56,000 and 2.3%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Costa del sol »: 27,000 and 1%

‘The adventure of knowledge’: 45,000 and 1.5%

‘Planet jungle’ « A jungle of aromas »: 77,000 and 2.3%

‘Tribes xxi’ « In Ethiopia with the Karrayyu »: 54,000 and 1.4%

‘Film mornings’ « Beyond the law »: 215,000 and 3.7%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination Saint-Tropez »: 205,000 and 1.9%

‘The end of the empire’ « Edgar: King of all English »: 244,000 and 1.9%

Informational:

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’ is again the most watched news program of the day with 2,418,000 viewers and an 18.6% share, although it was down -1 point compared to the previous Monday. In the same time slot followed by ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ (2,089,000 and 16.1%) and ‘Telediario 1’ (1,379,000 and 10.6%). At night it leads ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’, with 17.7% and 2,103,000 viewers, followed by Antena 3 (16.2% and 1,917,000) and La 1 (11.7% and 1,464,000 ).

The 1

‘Newscast 1’: 1,379,000 and 10.6%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,464,000 and 11.7%

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,418,000 and 18.6%

‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,151,000 and 9.2%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,917,000 and 16.2%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,089,000 and 16.1%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 2,103,000 and 17.7%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 426,000 and 3.3%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,320,000 and 11%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 762,000 and 7.9%

‘laSexta news: special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 601,000 and 5.6%

Chains:

Telecinco is the most viewed chain on Monday with a 14.8% average share. Antena 3 scores 11.2% and narrowly exceeds La 1 (11%). laSexta signs 7.4% and Cuatro remains 5.4%. The list is completed by Nova (3%), FDF (2.8%), Thirteen (2.6%), La 2 (2.5%), Energy (2.2%), Clan (2%) and Neox ( two%).