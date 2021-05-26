‘MasterChef’ surprises with a new twist and the networks explode due to the reaction of the contestants

Jordi Cruz, in ‘MasterChef’. (Photo: TVE)

The MasterChef program this Tuesday has surprised with a new twist. The TVE format wanted to pay tribute to the heroes of the pandemic by giving the opportunity to enter two new applicants: Nando, a nurse, and José, a cardiologist.

Both saw their passage through the culinary contest truncated because they could not complete the casting because of the coronavirus. Due to their work, the two had to leave the selection phase to keep quarantine after one of them tested positive and the other was in direct contact with one case.

“The covid, in one way or another, has affected us a lot and has truncated many dreams. We have all lost someone we love, many businesses have been closed, others are making cuts and others having to postpone their start-up ”, Pepe Rodríguez has begun to explain.

The chef has continued to emphasize that the toilets are one of the “groups that have suffered the most and that have had to fight on the front line.” “But now that the curve has passed and that vaccines are reaching a greater number of the population every day, we feel that it is only fair to give these heroes a new opportunity to enter MasterChef and that they can thus fulfill their dream,” he added. .

The new applicants have had to measure themselves together with the rest of this week’s nominees in the expulsion. Finally, the one chosen to join the program has been José, with a dish that has surprised the jury.

Luna, finalist for MasterChef 8 and invited to the contest this Tuesday, has not cut herself off in her comments about the new contestant: “I love it, and the audience is going to love this man on TV, he is wonderful.” Samantha Vallejo-Nágera has also asked the candidates if they were single.

Others have done various co …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.