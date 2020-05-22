‘MasterChef Junior’ opens the casting process for its 8th edition on RTVE



























































































© RTVE

With the eighth adult edition close to its equator, MasterChef Junior The process of its corresponding edition has begun, beginning the search for new candidates.

The talent show of Shine Iberia for RTVE has opened the registration to the casting for the eighth season in the web. All kitchen lovers, between 8 and 12 years old, can sign up with the help of their parents or guardians.

An opportunity for those who have a true passion for cooking and dream of following in the footsteps of Mario, Manuel, María, Paula, Esther, Josetxo and Lu, winners of the previous editions.

Lu, the last winner of the ‘Junior’ version

The last one prevailed in the seventh season to María, in a hard-fought final, and she obtained a prize of 12,000 euros that she will invest in her training, in addition to a four-day course in the Basque Culinary Center, where to improve your culinary skills.

The culinary talent show obtained 12.5% ​​in its farewell, in which it was its finale with the least share and viewers in its entire history. These data affected the decision of TVE to schedule the program outside the Christmas season, as it used to do, since it lasted until the end of January.

© Provided by Vertele

MasterChef Junior 7 – Winning Lu

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: