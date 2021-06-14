MasterChef Colombia: Alicia Machado the least loved participant

. Alicia Machado attends People En Espanol’s “Most Beautiful” Celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on May 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

One of the most famous and watched reality shows in Colombia, broadcast by the RCN channel, premiered last weekend. Master Chef Celebrity, version 2021 arrived with the participation of 20 celebrities who will once again try to captivate the select jury made up of Cris Carpentier, Jorge Rausch and Nicolás De Zubiría with their recipes.

This new edition led by the presenter from Huila, Claudia Bahamon, among its participants who are fond of cooking, has one of the women most remembered for her beauty, but also for being a quite controversial figure in the world of show business and entertainment. Alicia Machado, the former Venezuelan Miss Universe, actress and presenter, will be part of those who put all their skills, taste and knowledge to the test when preparing food.

A strong-willed tax queen

During the broadcast of the first chapter, viewers could see the former Miss Universe share a team with Endry Cardeño, demanding an initiation challenge with the mystery box, which required them to prepare a typical Colombian dish. The imposing and strong character of the exreina did not wait. Endry had serious differences with “La Machado” regarding the preparation of the “Bandeja Paisa”, to which the Venezuelan wanted to put her personal stamp by adding cheese, a version brought from the hair for an Antioqueno, and to add insult to injury It was accompanied by a rice that caused laughter among the other contestants, including actors, actresses, comedians, singers and a famous embolador who became a councilor of the country’s capital, Bogotá, RCN assured.

A following challenge, issued from Palomino Beach in the Colombian Guajira, demanded from Alicia’s group, the green group or from “Los rejected”, members that the captains Gregorio Pernía and Lorna Cepeda, did not want to welcome in their group of cooks, and that was made up of Diego Camargo, Frank, Liss Pereira, Francy, Lucho Díaz, they had to prepare a starter, a main course with fish caught by themselves, and a dessert.

The men went out to fish and the ladies were in command of the kitchen. Big mistake! As the comedian Liz Pereira said. Women fight each other. It did happen. There was a clash of words between the Colombian comedian and the Venezuelan ex-queen. Machado’s words were arrogant, and she made the determination to make the dessert on her own, which she did not try before serving it to the diners. In addition to the fact that although the jury chefs told her not to leave the fish bones in the broth, the Venezuelan cook ignored the recommendation.

“His downfall was dessert,” Chef Rausch told them, which surprised the contestants, as they all trusted the tartlets made by former beauty queen Alicia Machado, but none of them tasted them before serving them to the diners, which is why they didn’t notice they were raw. This mistake caused customers to give the green team a low score and everyone had to face fish soup for their place in the competition. These mistakes put the actress in an elimination challenge with the singer Francy, where she was finally eliminated from the contest that night.

Social networks immediately took her against the former beauty queen, who due to her arrogant attitude and not adjusting to teamwork, became the contestant least loved by the viewer public. This is demonstrated by the number of memes that were uploaded in the networks with nice phrases like ‘Ritual so that they eliminate Alicia Machado’. Or Hassam’s: ‘They took out Francy and not Alicia, this is already Venezuela.’

But that’s not all, to finish completing according to La Revista Vea, another of the participants of the reality show, very loved by the Colombian public, the “Lolita”, Carla Giraldo had a confrontation with Alicia, where the actress He demanded respect for others, because apparently the former queen would have treated one of the people who is in charge of makeup in the program in a bad way. According to the magazine, the actress could not bear that attitude and did not hesitate to claim him.

“They say that Carla confronted the Venezuelan and demanded respect, because it is rumored that on several occasions the former Miss Universe did not treat people with makeup in a pleasant way, something that the actress could not bear,” said the media.

The medium says that, although no images or more details were known about it, many users who found out through social networks criticized Machado and assured that from the first episode his bad attitude towards others was seen. In addition, more than one said that they already wanted to see her outside the program.

Finally, Alicia Machado, is already seeing that her colleagues do not want to share with her, and she was seen in the broadcast of this Sunday, June 13, sad to see that no one chose her for their work group, and so she expressed it! Nobody wants to choose me!

Now, if viewers want to know what will happen to Miss, they have to follow closely if her courage and a possible change in attitude take her away in the program that is broadcast every weekend at 8:00 p.m. Colombian hour.

