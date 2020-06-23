After eleven programs, Juana, the oldest of the edition, has said goodbye to the kitchens of ‘MasterChef’, remaining the doors of the semifinal. It was not an easy delivery for Salamanca, since from the first test she was already defeated and with the intention of leaving. He couldn’t bear the rhythm and, moreover, he was frustrated to feel that he was giving up, something he had never done with anything in his life.

Juana leaves the ‘MasterChef’ apron

Despite this, Juana managed to raise her head and finish the test. The outdoor test, where tribute was paid to professionals and volunteers who have taken care of protecting the most vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic, worked from the headquarters of El Plantío of the Red Cross, in Madrid, preparing 150 solidarity meals. The losing team was captained by Jose Mari, which also included Iván, Andy and Juana.

Back in the kitchens, Jose Mari used his immunity pin to get rid of the test, automatically becoming a semifinalist with the members of the winning group: Ana, Luna and Alberto. Therefore, Iván, Andy and Juana competed to get rid of the final in a test in which Iván clearly stood out. Among the other two, the jury had doubts, and even the applicants thought that two would be expelled from the night. But no, Andy got « off the hook » and became the sixth semifinalist of the night.

Good words for Juana

Juana said goodbye to the team « delighted and very grateful » for having lived this adventure. Pepe Rodríguez confessed that he does not know « whether to baptize you as the grandmother of Spain » because « you have stolen our hearts », while Jordi Cruz lamented the security measures: « Now that you are leaving I want to give you a very big kiss ». Her companions also had very nice words for Juana, as is the case with Luna, describing her as « our most precious treasure » and Alberto assured that « having her close has been like remembering my moments with my grandmothers ». Juana asked not to be made to cry because of how excited she was and gave her verdict of who wants her to win: « Everyone, but Alberto. »