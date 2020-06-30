The accounts did not come out, since the night of June 29 the semifinal of the eighth edition of ‘MasterChef’ was held and it did with six applicants when the usual number was five. This could mean two things: that in the semifinal they would expel two or that there would be five who would reach the grand final. Mystery solved. There will be five contestants who are in the last program and also, the mythical final duel will stop being between two to be a battle to three, as it happened in the fifth edition in which Jorge Brazález won.

Jose Mari, expelled from ‘MasterChef 8’

A position in this three-way battle has already been assigned a name. Is about Ana, who thanks to being the best in the first test of the semifinal won a direct pass to that battle the other two names are still unknown. On July 6 the final will be held, in which the best of the first test will go to battle to three, like the best of the outdoor test.

Jose Mari stays at the doors

Having reached the semifinal has not been easy and it is always a shame to stay at the gates of the final, as has happened to Jose Mari. The elimination test was not easy at all, as the pastry chef Pol Contreras, who is in charge of the creativity workshop at the Hotel Echaurren Relais & Château, challenged them to make a lunar ingot of chocolate and sour cherries, with nitro chocolate ice cream « à la minute ».

Luna and Jose Mari were the most lost and the elimination was among one of them. However, Luna became a finalist with Andy, Ana, Alberto and Iván. The expelled admitted that he had done « very badly », and that although he started well, his nerves and time had played a trick on him. He is very proud and comes up with an idea: « Maybe I can come to ‘Celebrity’ and win. »