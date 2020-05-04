Madrid, May 4 . .- “MasterChef 8” delves, for the first time, into the filming set of a series, “La casa de papel”, where the applicants will cook an international menu for the actors Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Fernando Cayo and Fernando Soto, as well as for part of the series’ technical team.

This week the applicants for “MasterChef 8” face a high challenge in the outdoor test by sneaking onto the set that simulates being inside the Bank of Spain within the most successful Spanish fiction in history: “La casa of paper”.

The actors Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo, Lisbon), Enrique Arce (Arturo Román), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo) and Fernando Soto (Inspector Ángel), in addition to part of the technical team, that is, a total of 48 guests, will taste the international menu that, in tribute to the series, the applicants will carry out.

Also, tonight will begin with one of the most desired and feared tests in the kitchens of “MasterChef”: pastry. The first challenge will be to make, in 90 minutes, a fruit dessert that will return the contestants to their childhood.

The pastry chef Christian Escribà, who holds the award for Best Pastry Chef awarded by the Royal Academy of Gastronomy, will be the first guest of a night that will end with an elimination test in which, more than ever, time will be money.

Black aprons will choose a box that hides ingredients worth 5, 15, 25, 35, 45 and 55 euros. With these products they will prepare a great dish that allows them to continue one more week in the culinary talent, taking into account that the best of the foreign test will be in charge of dividing the cooking time among their colleagues, awarding 20, 30, 45, 55, 65 and 75 minutes to each of the contestants.

To demonstrate that extraordinary things can be done with little money, Jordi Cruz will present a wonderful proposal of 15 euros.

