'MasterChef 8' (22.7%) hits a record double bite to raise its own bar

26 minutes ago

© RTVE

PROGRAMS WITH THE BEST MONTH FEE (BY CHAINS)

The 1: ‘MasterChef 8’ (22.7%) Telecinco: ‘Save me Orange’ (21%) the sixth: ‘Red hot’ (15.8%) Antenna 3: ‘Public Mirror’ (14.9%) Four: ‘First Dates’ (6.1%) The 2: ‘Know and win’ (5.2%) Newsletter with the best share: Antena 3 Noticias 1 (18.6%)

* Programs broadcast between 09:00 and 01:00

CHAINS

Day: Telecinco (15.8%), Antena 3 (11.2%), La 1 (11.3%), laSexta (8.3%), Autonomous (8.1%), Payment themes (7.5%), Cuatro (5.1%), La 2 (2.7 %), Private autonomous communities (0.4%).

Month: Telecinco (15.3%), Antena 3 (10.4%), La 1 (9.5%), Payment themes (8.6%), Autonomous (7.8%), laSexta (7.8%), Cuatro (5.8%), La 2 (2.5 %), Private autonomous communities (0.4%).

PRIME TIME

‘MasterChef 8: Previous’ (from 10:11 p.m. to 10:50 p.m.): 14.8% and 2,682,000 ‘MasterChef 8’ (from 10:50 p.m. to 1:21 p.m.): 22.7% and 2,944,000 (edition record) ‘Survivors: Last minute’: 12.4% and 2,238,000 ‘5-Star Cinema: Eight Basque surnames’: 12.6% and 1,762,000′ El Intermedio ‘: 8.7% and 1,495,000’ El Taquillazo ‘:’ The dreamcatcher ‘: 6% and 919,000’ El Hormiguero: Stay at home ‘: 14% and 2,522,000’ I slip ‘: 6% and 768,000′ First Dates’: 6.1% and 1,096,000 ‘In the crosshairs’: 5.6 % and 869,000 ‘The Little Murders of Agatha Christie’: 2.8% and 498,000 ‘Iron and Chrome Cachitos’ -rep-: 3% and 396,000

LATE NIGHT

‘Eat the world with Peña’: 14.1% and 654,000 ‘Marriage scenes’ -rep-: 7.2% and 515,000 / 6.7% and 265,000 ‘I slip -rep-‘: 5.2% and 243,000 ‘In the spotlight’ – rep-: 4.9% and 585,000 / 6.3% and 514,000 / 7% and 349,000 Cinema: ‘Ice earthquake’: 4.3% and 274,000 ‘TV Documents’: 2.1% and 159,000 ‘Metropolis’: 1% and 40,000

TABLE / EVENING

‘Save me Lemon’: 16.2% and 2,322,000 ‘Save me Orange’: 21% and 2,490,000 ‘Save me Tomato’: 20.1% and 2,406,000 ‘Love is forever’: 10.9% and 1,475,000 ‘The secret of Old Bridge ‘: 9.6% and 1,141,000’ Now I Fall! ‘: 10.6% and 1,168,000’ Boom! ‘: 11.6% and 1,420,000’ Central Market ‘: 7.1% and 794,000’ Serve and protect ‘: 8.6% and 1,106,000 ‘Acacias 38’: 7.6% and 918,000 ‘El Cazador’: 4.8% and 534,000 ‘España Directo’: 4.5% and 512,000 ‘Aqui la Tierra’: 9.9% and 1,380,000 ‘Zapaando’: 7.2 % and 1,028,000 ‘Better late: advance’: 5.6% and 729,000 ‘Better late’: 7.9% and 897,000 ‘Everything is a lie’: 5.6% and 808,000 / 5.7% and 761,000 ‘Four a day’: 6.4% and 733,000 / 5.3% and 625,000 ‘Survivors: Daily’: 3.9% and 545,000 ‘Know and win’: 5.2% and 769,000 ‘Great documentaries’: 4.5% and 589,000 ‘Documenta2’: 3.7% and 426,000

MORNING STRIP

‘Ana Rosa’s program’: 19.9% ​​and 969,000 ‘It is already noon’: 14.6% and 1,650,000 ‘Public Mirror’: 14.9% and 556,000 ‘More Public Mirror’: 11.7% and 678,000 ‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ : 12.6% and 1,127,000 ‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 14.4% and 1,803,000 ‘Aruser @ s: Previous’: 12.5% ​​and 195,000 ‘Aruser @ s’: 13.2% and 493,000 ‘Red hot: Previous’ : 10.6% and 546,000 ‘Al Rojo Vivo’: 15.8% and 1,306,000 ‘TVE breakfasts’: 13.4% and 372,000 ‘La Mañana’: 7.9% and 395,000 Appearance of the coronavirus technical committee: 8.2% and 432,000 Coronavirus: Last minute: 7.4% and 589,000 / 7.2% and 942,000 ‘Alert charges’: 3.5% and 152,000 / 4% and 197,000 / 4.7% and 260,000 / 4.6% and 322,000 ‘The contest of the year’: 3.9% and 444,000

INFORMATIVE

Desktop

Antena 3 Noticias 1: 18.6% and 2,864,000 / Dep: 16.2% and 2,505,000 News Telecinco 15h: 16.2% and 2,505,000 / Dep: 14.4% and 2,256,000 News 1: 12.3% and 1,900,000 laSexta Noticias 14h: 11.6% and 1,678,000 / Dep: 6.9% and 1,081,000 Sports Four: 2.3% and 437,000

Prime time

News Telecinco 21h: 16.4% and 2,399,000 / Dep: 9.8% and 1,718,000 Antena 3 News 2: 13.3% and 2,009,000 / Dep: 12.4% and 2,058,000 News 2: 12.5% ​​and 1,972,000 laSexta Noticias 8pm: 9.3% and 1,115,000 / Special coronavirus: 6.7% and 940,000 Four Sports News: 3.4% and 421,000

Morning

Morning newscast (La 1): 22.1% and 237,000 / 10.9% and 317,000 Morning news (Antena 3): 14.2% and 248,000 Informational Morning telecast: 9.2% and 66,000 / 10.1% and 101,000 / 14.7% and 254,000

