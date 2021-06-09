Mastercard withdraws its Copa América brand: reports

SAO PAULO, Jun 9 (.) – Mastercard Inc decided to temporarily withdraw its brands from the Copa América in Brazil, although the payments company will continue to sponsor the soccer tournament, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday.

The decision comes at a time when the Copa América is the subject of criticism after being transferred to Brazil, despite suffering the third worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States and India and the second most deadly.

In a statement sent to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, Mastercard said it decided not to “activate” its sponsorship of the Copa América in Brazil.

Mastercard did not immediately respond to a . request for comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)