Mastercard survey suggests consumer appetite for cryptocurrency payments is increasing

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Mastercard released a survey that revealed that there has been a growing demand for digital payments from consumers.

Mastercard’s New Payments Index shows that more than 93% of consumers are considering innovative payment methods, such as biometrics, digital currencies, and QR codes.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have experienced tremendous changes in both their consumption and payment habits. Today, nearly 90% of in-person transactions globally take place at a contactless-enabled merchant, and nearly every category of merchant saw an increase in contactless transactions in the first quarter of 2021.

Craig Vosburg, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard stated that:

“The pandemic made us think differently, partly out of necessity.”

The survey involved 15,569 consumers in 18 countries in four world regions as a sample survey.

The data shows that four in ten people (40%) from North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region said they plan to use cryptocurrency next year.

Among them, millennials are particularly prominent. People born between 1982 and 2000 are collectively known as millennials. More than two-thirds (67%) prefer to use cryptocurrencies compared to cash, compared to last year.

Furthermore, 77% of millennials are reported to be interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies, while 75% of millennials said that if they have a deeper understanding of digital currency, they will use digital assets.

MasterCard stated that despite the high level of consumer interest in cryptocurrencies, it still needs to work hard to ensure consumer choice, protection and compliance for digital assets.

At the same time, Craig Vosburg believes that retailers around the world should provide consumers with as many payment solutions as possible, including cryptocurrencies, to meet flexibility of choice, going forward:

“Going forward, we must continue to enable all options, both in store and online, to shape the fabric of commerce and make the digital economy work for everyone.”

In early 2021, Mastercard announced that it will begin allowing cardholders to transact directly with some cryptocurrencies on its network. Therefore, the credit card giant will join a number of major companies that have announced similar support.

And it partnered with the Central Bank of the Bahamas and Island Pay, a local provider of mobile payment services, to give Bahamian citizens greater flexibility in their transactions using the Bank of the Bahamas’ digital currency, the US dollar. sand.

Image Source: Shutterstock