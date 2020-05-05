Approximation payments are a quick, practical and secure way to finalize face-to-face transactions. The NFC (Near Field Communication) technology allows the payment to be made without the need to insert the card in the machine and eliminating the use of a password for values ​​up to R $ 50, currently in Brazil. Considering the global health crisis that is being faced, the payment methods industry has recommended the use of payment by approximation with cards or digital wallets as a way to avoid direct contact of consumers with the money in circulation. Apparently, this recommendation has been followed by consumers, according to a survey carried out globally by Mastercard, 69% of Brazilians interviewed stated that COVID-19 encouraged them to use payments by approximation.

This technology is an excellent alternative, since the consumer will have contact only with his personal objects (card, cell phone, smartwatches and even bracelets) and will be able to maintain a safe distance of 1.5 m from other people. Also according to the survey, in Brazil, 14% of respondents stopped using money during the pandemic, while 63% significantly decreased their use. Fast, practical and secure, payment by approach offers the convenience of making transactions just by bringing the devices (card, cell phone or wearables) closer to a qualified reader, being up to 10 times faster than other types of payment. Approximate payments are ideal for low value transactions and situations that require a faster payment speed to reduce queues.

Currently, several Brazilian banks issue cards enabled with approach-based payment technology. For the consumer to know if his card is enabled, just look for a symbol similar to the wi-fi on his card.

Digital wallets are another excellent option, as they offer security, since card data is not shared, convenience, since instead of entering the password it is possible to use touchID or faceID and ease, as they allow the consumer to leave home taking only your gadgets. The survey carried out globally by Mastercard indicated that, among respondents who use payments by approximation, 72% made purchases using a physical card, 49% used digital wallets and 13% used wearables and other enabled devices.

To register a card in a digital wallet, the consumer needs to have a compatible device (cell phone or watch with NFC technology, among others) and it is necessary for your bank to support this payment method, then activate it through the banking application. After that, just check if the merchant accepts this type of payment. Mastercard data indicates that almost 5,000 Brazilian municipalities have already carried out at least one transaction per approach. The main commercial establishments where payment by proximity is most used are fast-food chains, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores.

For Ana Paula Lapa, Vice President of Products and Innovation at Mastercard Brasil and Cone Sul, NFC technology guarantees a practical and safe way to finalize purchases, not only during the pandemic. “From the moment the consumer uses payment by approximation for the first time, he starts to include this behavior in his daily life and these transactions end up being part of his routine, both for the agility that this type of payment offers, as for the security, “he says.

In recent months, Mastercard announced that it is leading regional efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean, paying to increase the limits of payment by approximation in the region. This would allow cardholders to use the technology for higher value purchases rather than being limited to a low preset value.

