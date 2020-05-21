Mastercard, together with the users of the iFood app, will donate 300,000 meals to needy families across Brazil during the period of social isolation. The campaign is the result of the partnership that Mastercard signed with the Todos à Mesa movement, which was born in the face of the contact of several companies wishing to carry out together aid initiatives that reached the largest possible number of Brazilians during the COVID-19 pandemic through the technology.

The campaign launched by both companies will count on the support of users of the application to add efforts to the partnership and guarantee assistance to approximately 7,500 families across the country at this time of social isolation and paralysis of activities due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

To participate is simple: Mastercard customers will be able to donate basic food baskets through the iFood application. For each amount collected, Mastercard will donate the same amount to the Citizenship Action. “In difficult times like this, the industry must join efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, focusing mainly on those who need it most. More than ever, Mastercard is committed to offering its consumers opportunities to create new habits, start what they want. priceless, “says Sarah Buchwitz, vice president of Marketing and Communication at Mastercard Brasil and Cone Sul.

Each person can contribute any amount until the 75 ton mark is hit. The money collected will be converted into basic food baskets that will be distributed by Ação da Cidadania, with the help of partner entities spread across the country. It is estimated that 75 tons of food, such as rice, beans, oil, flour and pasta, will be delivered, in addition to of soaps. In total, basic food baskets are equivalent to 300 thousand meals for assisted families.

“Mastercard joins the big ‘table’ where companies from different sectors are looking for ways to help those most in need and thereby reduce the side effects of the pandemic. With solidarity and technology, consumers and companies come together, whether by donating basic food and meals ready for vulnerable populations, whether supporting small restaurants. Having Mastercard’s partnership only increases the strength of the movement “, comments Bruno Montejorge, Director of Communication and Sustainable Solutions at iFood.

“The fight against hunger is in our soul, brought by our beloved founder Herbert de Souza, Betinho. A struggle that expands with the crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic, which puts tens of millions of Brazilians in a situation of food insecurity. Mastercard and iFood are longtime partners in our struggle. We will win together “, said Rodrigo Afonso, executive director of the NGO Ação da Cidadania.

With the challenges imposed by containing the contagion of the virus, the most vulnerable communities are the first to feel the impacts of the economic paralysis. Committed to the inclusion and quality of life of people, Mastercard and iFood work to reduce the complex losses caused by the pandemic.

Mastercard initiatives against the advance of COVID-19

Mastercard announced a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust to accelerate the development and access to treatment for COVID-19. Together, the companies will provide up to $ 125 million in financing to streamline the identification, assessment, development and scale of treatments. In addition, Mastercard employees have engaged in the donation program to help communities around the world.

The company also announced that it is leading regional efforts, in Latin America and the Caribbean, to increase the limits of payment by approximation in the region. This will enable cardholders to use the technology for higher value purchases rather than being limited to a low preset value.

To help healthcare organizations protect their environment during the COVID-19 crisis, RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, announced a partnership with the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) ), in which its members and healthcare organizations worldwide will be able to receive free rating assessments on their cybersecurity until December 31, 2020.

Last month, the company announced an unprecedented partnership with chef Alex Atala to offer on its digital channels a series of free content that encourage people to adopt new habits, in addition to helping them to face the challenges imposed by the changes by which society is passing. The initiative is part of the campaign “Create new habits, start what is priceless”.

Mastercard joined the #naodemita movement, committing itself to maintaining 100% of its workforce in the country, despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

Website: https://newsroom.mastercard.com/latin-america/pt-br/

