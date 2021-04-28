Mastercard collaborates with Gemini on a card with a reward in cryptocurrencies

New York, Apr 27 (EFE) .- Mastercard announced on Tuesday its collaboration with the cryptocurrency trading platform Gemini to launch a pioneering credit card in the United States by mid-year in which customers will receive rewards in the form of bitcoin or other digital currencies for your purchases.

Customers of the “Gemini Credit Card”, which will be accepted in the Mastercard network throughout the country, will be returned up to 3% of the value of their purchases in “crypto rewards” that will be deposited in an account of the platform Gemini linked to the card, both companies reported in a statement.

At the moment there is a waiting list to access the Gemini card, which has accumulated 140,000 applications since its presentation last January and that after the collaboration with Mastercard will also incorporate its usual offers in food delivery services such as DoorDash and transport like Lyft.

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss highlighted Mastercard’s “commitment” to the cryptocurrency ecosystem: “We are excited to collaborate with them on our first real-time crypto rewards card, which will help further popularize crypto,” he noted. .

The president of Mastercard in North America, Linda Kirkpatrick, assured that “consumer choices” are at the center of its strategy and believed that this collaboration “connects the needs of consumers with the assets of next generation” to offer an experience “that redefines the future of card rewards and benefits. “

Mastercard disclosed in February that it would begin supporting some cryptocurrencies, amid growing support from companies and institutions including the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock; PayPal digital payment signature or Square mobile payments signature.

After the information was released, Mastercard shares rose 0.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

(c) EFE Agency