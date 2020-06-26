Talking with friends about what is the best song of any band can lead to two places: agree immediately or disagree and never come up with anything. But what if that same band does a global survey to decide once and for all what their best song is? Well, this is exactly what Metallica did and a very difficult decision was made: “Master of Puppets” is the great favorite.

Over the past few days Metallica pitted their songs in a knockout style with 64 opening songs selected by a combination of Spotify plays and the number of times they have been played live. Metallica shared on their networks round by round on their social networks calling the contest “Some Kind of Bracket”.

After dozens of epic confrontations like “One” vs. “Enter Sandman”, “Nothing Else Matters” vs. “Fade to Black” or “Master of Puppets” vs. “Sad But True”, everything was resolved in the grand finale: “Master of Puppets” vs “One”. They already know the result but what a confrontation. The results were 42% of the votes for “One” and 58% for “Master of Puppets”.

Metallica announced the result on social media: “People have spoken and the individual songs are alone above the rest. Your champion is ~ drum roll, please ~ ‘MASTER OF PUPPETS!’… No wonder she’s in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing with us! ”.

The result can not come soo of surprise either. The great song from the 1986 self-titled album is one of the best metal songs of any band and would surely do very well in a genre elimination tournament.

To confirm its greatness (in case it was necessary), and as they expose it in their announcement of the winner, The Library of Congress National Recording Registry confirmed the album’s legendary status in 2016 when it honored Master of the Puppets as the first metal LP to be added to its vaults, calling it “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

