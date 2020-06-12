An unusual operation in Italy It has been around the world, since this was done at a woman while preparing stuffed olives.

This is a 60-year-old female who had to undergo surgery at the Azienda Ospedali Riuniti hospital in Ancona, in Italian territory to extract a tumor from his brain; however, during its operation it prepared 90 olives stuffed with meat.

Roberto Trignani, head of the Hospital’s Neurosurgery Department and responsible for performing the aforementioned procedure, explained that the patient was asked to perform an activity while she was undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from her left temporal lobe, this with the intention of monitoring brain functions.

When you thought of that bravi in ​​cucina, sappiate che questa Signora di 60 anni has prepared 90 olive all’ascolana in circa un’ora di intervento di rimozione di un tumore al lobo temporale sinistro del cervello pic.twitter.com/LCtPktf7NG – awkward blob (@autoportante_) June 9, 2020

“The awake surgery It allows us to monitor the patient while we work on his brain functions and calibrate our action, “explained the neurosurgeon.

This surgical intervention lasted two and a half hours and involved 11 people, including neurosurgeons, neuroanesthesiologists, nurses, psychologists, among other health professionals.

Video / Corriere della Sera 06/09/20

It should be mentioned that it is not the first operation of this type that Trignani performs, since it has already commanded other 60 surgical interventions related to brain surgery wakes up in recent years.

With information from Ansa

