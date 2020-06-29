Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moyà They have offered this Monday a tennis master class to number 2 academy students of the world located in Manacor (Mallorca) in which the Mallorcan Jaume Munar and the French Caroline García also participated.

During the mini doubles matches played on the center court, Nadal and Moyà exchanged blows with the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar players, demanding their highest level and making them smile in an agile, fast competition format in which everyone could participate.

Simultaneously, the young talents who are trained at the Academy have also been measured on a track attached to the pair made up of Jaume Munar and Caroline Garcia, who are preparing their return to the official competition these weeks.

Munar is among the top 100 tennis players in the standings, although a year ago he reached 52nd place after overcoming 30 victories on the most important circuit in international tennis.

Garcia, meanwhile, has won seven WTA titles and regularly trains at Nadal’s academy.