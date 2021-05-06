Massive thefts of pineapples and two pests corner the piñón sector

05/06/2021 at 12:33 CEST

Organized bands dedicated to massive theft of piñoneras pineapples in the province of Valladolid and its surroundings continues to aggravate the difficult situation that the sector is going through. This fact, together with the spread of an insect that weakens and destroys pine cones (the American pine bug) is driving many businessmen to despair.

Thousands of people live from the use of the pineapple in Valladolid and the neighboring provinces, for the subsequent obtaining of the pineapple. Specifically, in Castilla y León there are about 400 companies linked to the harvesting of pineapple or the transformation of the fruit. There are about 90,000 hectares in the region dedicated to this purpose, according to data from the Asociación Castellana de Elaboradores del Piñón.

However, for years the organized gangs dedicated to stealing large quantities of the stone pine fruit (Pinus pinea) have been discouraging many entrepreneurs, who decide to abandon the activity.

These are large-scale robberies, which sometimes involve the appropriation of several tons of pineapples, as happened this same month of April, when the Civil Guard recovered part of the 6,000 kilos of pineapples that had been stolen in the towns of Pesequera, Torrescarcela, Valdenebro de los Valles and la Mudarra. Eight people were arrested in this operation and another ten were charged with the alleged commission of eight crimes of theft of pineapples.

However, this was just one more episode in a long series of crimes committed in the area for decades. Eight years ago, the Civil Guard detained 30 people in a single operation and intervened 150 tons of pineapples in different provinces of Castilla y León.

The criminals, who in a huge proportion are of Romanian nationality, seize the pineapples and sell them to different pineapple entrepreneurs in the area.

The Valladolid Forestry Association, which groups together a large majority of the owners who exploit the pine forests, affirms that these criminals “know it all & rdquor; at the time of trying to justify the origin of the pineapples and it is only possible to act effectively against them “if they are caught when they are in the field & rdquor;

“It is clear that there is an unscrupulous person who sends these people to rob the pine forests & rdquor ;, affirms the technician of this association Jesús Alberto del Río.

Every year, police operations take place and numerous ‘pineapple thieves’ are arrested, but it is a problem that is not eradicated and causes significant losses to the sector. It should be taken into account that the price of pineapples is around 1.20 euros per kilo, that is, about three pineapples.

Two pests against stone pine

The issue is complicated by the spread of an invasive, exotic insect that is taking over the Spanish pine forests and that in Valladolid, as in all of Castilla y León, causes havoc. Its about american bed bug (Leptoglossus occidentalis), which “is giving the finishing touches to the situation & rdquor ;, laments Del Río.

“This year has been a real pain, because there has been little pineapple, and on top of that the plague is causing a real disaster & rdquor ;, events that are added to the usual robberies. “Many people have left, because there are those who have gone from entering almost a million euros to not entering anything & rdquor ;, he adds.

According to recent studies by the Catalan Forest Management Service, up to 25% of pine nuts are lost in each harvest due to the action of this bug, which affects many plant species, but has a special predilection for pine trees.

This bug is also joined by the pine processionary, which seems to have allied with this new insect that arrived from outside Spain in its devastating forestry action. Experts believe that the disruptions resulting from the climate crisis are helping to fuel these pests.

Entrepreneurs are really worried. “In five years there will not be a single pineapple businessman, because you cannot keep a business open if there is no raw material & rdquor ;, affirm from the employers. Jesús Alberto del Río also sees the future black and does not believe that the sector will last many more years.

Data from the autonomous government of Castilla y León show that this region produced, before this crisis, 20% of the closed pineapple in the entire country.

