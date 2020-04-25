At times it seems that Spanish football begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel and League clubs are already preparing a return to work that will occur when the Ministry of Health authorizes it. After almost two months of confinement, physical preparation will be essential for footballers to get back to the pace of competition as soon as possible.

The return to training, which could be a reality from the second week of May, will be marked by a rigorous protocol coronavirus safety: massive tests for footballers and members of the coaching staff, solo training without contact between colleagues or showers at home. Those will be some of the measures to avoid contagions.

Coronavirus safety regulations will be just as important as adequate physical preparation to prepare the footballer for competition. With the decree of the state of alarm and the suspension of sports activity indefinitely, The physical trainers of the League have faced a whole labor challenge: to minimize to the maximum the loss of the physical form of the soccer players. Once training returns, concerns about the fitness of footballers need to be heightened.

“A preseason is needed”

Angel Aceña, former physical readapter of Sevilla, champion of the Europa League and of the Costa Rican National Team in the World Cup in Russia, among others, Analyze how the return to training of the Spanish teams will be. “Obviously, a preseason is needed. In many cases, the footballer has not been able to train in optimal conditions during confinement and this situation entails a series of damages in physical condition », assures OK DAILY.

In principle, training will return during the second week of May, but the return date of the First and Second Division is not yet known. About the time necessary for a good preseason, the ideal would be “between three or four weeks in duration”, according to Ángel.

“Apart from the physical condition, the footballer has also lost the adaptation to the game, the spark and timing of competition. When training returns, the footballer will need to do exercises with the ball as soon as possible to adapt. », he pointed.

“It has not been good for the injured”

In addition to healthy footballers, who have lost «generally between 12% and 20% physically, although it depends on the physical capacity of each one », the confinement by coronavirus has not improved the situation of the injured either. «Although it seems that they have had more time to recover, their recovery involves many aspects and there are some that have not been able to carry them out », expresses the former physical readapter of Seville.

On the keys to the return to training, Ángel Aceña is clear: «The key is massive tests for soccer players and members of the coaching staff. In addition, it is necessary to take extreme hygienic and sanitary measures and disinfect common spaces »concludes.