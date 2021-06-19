Massive scams in Hong Kong: what the “devil’s breath” looks like, leaving the bank accounts of victims empty



With scopolamine, victims leave their victims unconscious while emptying their bank accounts.

Photo: Maurício Mascaro / Pexels

In Hong Kong a crime is growing that has been called “devil’s breath”, which consists of a criminal blowing scopolamine, a drug that affects the will and can cause loss of consciousness, in the victim’s face, then assaulting him and emptying his bank accounts.

The . agency points out that until the pandemic, discreetly placing a drug in a glass was a rare phenomenon in Hong Kong, one of the safest cities in the world. But with Covid-19 the phenomenon of “devil’s breath” has spread.

“It has become a huge problem,” says a bar owner who preferred to omit his name, and who recognizes that several of his clients have been victims despite the fact that the police are aware, but that they have not been able to solve these types of crimes that are on the rise.

According to police and bar owners, criminals who practice “devil’s breath” are made up of female sex workers in complicity with criminals.

One of the victims told . about his experience.

Stuart, a 36-year-old Briton, took several days to remember everything what had happened to him.

While conversing with a woman at the exit of a bar, an unknown man approached her in a decisive way.

“I thought he was going to hit me, but he just blew something in my face,” Stuart said.

“I laughed. But that’s it. I don’t remember what happened next, ”said the victim, who requested anonymity.

Upon regaining consciousness, the Briton realized that his bank account, in which he had deposited 80 thousand Hong Kong dollars (about $ 10,200 US dollars), it was completely empty.

“It was a joint account with my wife, and we are expecting a baby,” said the affected person, who has been living in Hong Kong for 18 months. “The police said I was simply drunk, but why would they have emptied this account?”

Another of those affected, James, a 41-year-old British professor, suffered the same modus operandi and laundered his account by withdrawing 64 thousand Hong Kong dollars (approximately $ 8,200). “When I made the report, the policeman sighed and told me that he already had 90 similar cases in his office,” James recalled.

Most of the cases have occurred in Wan Chai, a popular Hong Kong neighborhood known for its nightlife.

Most of the victims have no recollection of what happened. Upon awakening, their accounts have been emptied by scammers who, by drugging their victims, easily rip off their secret banking code.

“It just seems incomprehensible to one how you could have been so obedient” Stuart lamented.

