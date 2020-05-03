With the constant swings of the Government, it is not surprising that citizens do not know what they can and cannot do on the first day of permission to go out. Even last night Moncloa modified the recommendations in a video version. For this reason, and because in Spain we are leaders in picaresque, today the streets of the main cities of the country have left stamps that cast doubt on the suitability of the measure taken by Pedro Sánchez.

If in the morning it was the runners, cyclists and skaters who flooded the streets, in the afternoon the athletes, who also had them, have been inferior to the families and couples who used to take walks. Many stayed with friends at an intermediate point to take the walk together and even sat in green areas to watch the others walk. They have passed to phase one without going through zero. The tranquility that Sánchez wants to convey so that there is no uprising in the street seems to have penetrated.

Few kept a meter and a half of safe distance. In fact, most did not keep even a meter. The use of self-protection gloves and masks were not widespread. Although some passers-by were protected, most were not. These attitudes have caused some incidents among citizens, with insults and threats included, forcing the Police to act.

At the end of the hours allowed, the agents went hunting for the cheeks. There were several irresponsible citizens who, despite knowing that at ten in the morning they had to return to their homes, twenty minutes later, continued to exercise on public roads. Some fine has been imposed, although the authority has opted more for the warning.

Unusual image also on the roadway of the main streets. Today taxis, cars and buses have left the Paseo del Prado for cyclists and skaters. Without so much car, many users of the bicycle or the skates have been entrusted putting their safety at risk with some attitudes. They had also been circulating over the sidewalk or in the middle of the walks, putting in risk, in this case, the safety of the rest of the citizens who were walking or running.