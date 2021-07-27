‘Massive’ march in favor of YosStop only brought together 5 people – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A week ago, YosStop fans called a march for Sunday to demand justice for the youtuber; however, it was not what they expected.

After several weeks in detention for the crime of child pornography, a group of Yoselin Hoffman fans called for a march to take place on July 25 at 3:00 in the afternoon and that would depart from Fine Arts.

Many speculated what could happen with this call, as a mobilization was expected with more people than those who attended the courts of the Superior Court of Justice, where they asked for justice and freedom for the youtuber.

However, this did not happen, as only five people came to the outskirts of Bellas Artes. This led to criticism and ridicule from users on social networks.

“I don’t attack Yoss. Nor did he wish him anything bad. What did make people laugh was the march. With so many millions of Stoppers who follow her and make her do this. ”; “So massive, numerous, uncountable, oppressive, lush, overwhelming, massive, full, magnanimous, impressive, incredible, copious and abundant march in favor of the clamor of“ justice ”for YosStop”; “Hahaha. But in the first one who attended the delegation there were 7 now they have already dropped to 5 and are in decline. For the next one, it will only be 3 ”, were some comments from netizens.