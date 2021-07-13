Massive losses in Los Cabos ATP 250

The Los Cabos ATP 250 it is becoming a traditional tournament for this part of the year. In fact, several tennis players prioritize participating in the contest because of the competitive level and, in addition, because of the comforts provided by the organization. However, the current edition, which will be held from July 19 to 25, will have several last minute casualties since Grigor dimitrov, Adrian mannarino, Sebastian korda, Ricardas Berankis and Ilya Ivashka decided not to travel to the Mexican event for various reasons. Indeed, Yasutaka Uchiyama, Damir Dzumhur, Jeffrey John Wolf, Peter Gojowczyk, Jurij Rodionov and Marcel Stebe will take their places in the main draw.

Los Cabos update:

OUT: Dimitrov, Mannarino, Korda, Berankis, Ivashka

IN: Uchiyama, Dzumhur, Wolf, Gojowczyk, Rodionov, Stebe

