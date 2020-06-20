By these hours, in dozens of cities in the country, thousands of people demonstrate against the expropriation of Vicentin and in defense of private property. Agricultural producers and other representatives of society carry out a « flag » from 4pm, which has its epicenter in the Santa Fe city of Avellaneda, where the agro-export company is installed.

In addition to Avellaneda, almost 70 districts of the country joined the mobilization, located in the provinces of Santa Fe, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Chaco, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán, Salta, Mendoza, San Juan and La Pampa, among others. Protesters also gathered in the city of Buenos Aires at the Obelisk.

On stage set up in Avellaneda, Santa Fe, one of the first speakers was Yolanda, a history teacher, who recalled the feat of the Jujeño Exodus by Manuel Belgrano.

« How can we not imitate the courage that Belgrano had, » said the woman, who also stressed that the national hero died « in total dignity and poverty. »

Later, the vice president of Coninagro, Norberto Niclis, asked the Government to reflect: “There has to be a very strong reason for so many people in the midst of the pandemic to gather together to defend the country. Because it is now or never ”.

And he added: « When citizens come together they are always right, but when they come together spontaneously, not when collectives are filled with choripans. »

The recommendations that they make from the entities of the field and self-convened producers, is to mobilize with responsibility and preserving their own health and that of others, with masks and maintaining social distance.

It must be remembered that last Tuesday a massive protest was organized in the Santa Fe city of Avellaneda. Under the motto, « No to the intervention and expropriation of our companies », and in rejection of the « subjugation of the division of powers », the citizens mobilized in trucks, cars and tractors, making a noisy caravan with the horns from the headquarters Company headquarters to the Reconquista courts where the call for creditors from Vicentin is being processed since last February.

There is a coincidence between the producers, that today’s protest, regardless of the specific case of the company, the causes of its situation and the patrimonial and / or criminal consequences that may arise from the legal resolution of its case, « It is the actions of the government that have once again led to the alert in the agricultural sector. It is not about Vicentín, it is about the will to expropriate a private company with unsustainable pretexts ”, they said from the movement of self-called producers“ Campo + Ciudad ”.

And they added: « True to its style, the Government chooses a critical moment, in which society’s attention is focused on the pandemic that affects us, to advance one more step in its undeclared war against the productive sectors of Argentina : from agricultural producers, who face a fierce fiscal onslaught since December, to SMEs and urban businesses, condemned to die slowly as a result of a total quarantine that has long ceased to be sustainable. ”

In search of an « Overcoming Proposal »

The « flag » called at the national level takes place after yesterday the government received some bad news in its attempt to expropriate Vicentin, something that, as it became known last night, is willing to back down. Sure, as long as the bankruptcy judge, Fabián Lorenzini, in charge of the Reconquista Civil and Commercial Court, accept the national auditors, who had to leave the company without being able to take even a single piece of paper. The official overcoming proposal was announced yesterday by the Governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti.

In relation to the ruling, the president of the Sociedad Rural Argentina (SRA), Daniel Pelegrina, he said in statements to the media: « It is a strong, interesting ruling and undoubtedly represents progress, from the moment it ratifies the Judiciary as the scope of resolution of the dispute between the company and its creditors, in accordance with the provisions in the Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law ”.

And the other negative aspect for the Alberto Fernández administration was the decision of the national deputies who answer to the governor of Córdoba, to vote against the expropriation project in the event that the government decides to send it to Congress. In addition, during a meeting with the members of the Provincial Liaison Table, they were in favor of working on the design of a proposal that exceeds the one proposed by the National Executive.

Last Thursday, During a meeting with Fernández, the head of the Inter-cooperative Agricultural Confederation Limited (Coninagro), Carlos Iannizzotto, conveyed the discomfort and rejection of agricultural producers to the official expropriation project and the government’s advance on private property.

In the week that passed and before the announcement of the « overcoming proposal » Perotti had maintained contacts with various sectors of grain marketing. For example, the president of Agricultores Federados Argentinos (AFA), Jorge Petetta, who half accompanied the decision of the national government. In this regard, he said: « From AFA to the intervention, we accompanied, because Vicentin seven months ago when it went into default, did great harm to the sector and if in seven months there was no clear signal to fix, someone at some point I had to intervene to start solving this issue. ”

In the legislative field, different alternatives to expropriation also emerged, such as those presented by the deputies who respond to Roberto Lavagna, also from a group of members of the Together for Change caucus, and another from the national deputy for Santa Fe and former minister of production in that province, Luis Contigiani.

On this day the claim will be heard again. The various protests seek that, beyond yesterday’s announcement, a greater effort be made from the public and private sectors to remove the specter of Vicentin’s expropriation and avoid intervention. They believe that if the company becomes nationalized it would be a huge setback for Argentina, a very dangerous advance on private property.