Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Festival Essence organizers decided to move the event to 2021 the day after the Mayor of New Orleans suggested that the major spring and summer festivals that had postponed their editions by the end of the year should not be held from all in 2020.

“Although we initially hoped that rescheduling our July 2020 dates for fall would be feasible, current information and projections from public health authorities and agencies have made it very clear that any large-scale event this year could unnecessarily put at risk to attendees and surrounding communities, ”organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

People who have already purchased tickets will be able to use them in 2021 or receive a refund, they said. They did not specify when the festival would take place, but it is usually held in early July and attracts a lot of people in an otherwise quiet period of summer.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said mass events that had been postponed should not take place this year, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Essence. Cantrell said he began talking to organizers about possible additional delays. About the professional football season, he said, “The NFL is dealing with it right now.”

It seems that all events will resume until 2021, even the Pulitzer Prizes joins the list that has stopped its work and announced it will postpone the announcement of this year’s winners.

The organization announced last Tuesday the decision made by the board of directors of the Pulitzer Prizes, which highlight the best of journalism and the arts. The new date was promoted for April 20 to May 4, the board noted.

