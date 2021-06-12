Massive curves! Yanet García causes a heart attack in his fans

Massive curves! Yanet García causes a heart attack in her fans | Instagram

The attractive model and former weather girl Yanet García once again attracted the attention of her millions of followers on the internet where she constantly shares her content in very few articles of clothing.

The beautiful Yanet García once again paralyzed the hearts of her fans on various social networks with one of her videos.

On this occasion, I delight the look of the gentlemen by wearing a fancy set of black l3nc3ria and allowing their curves to be fully appreciated.

And the truth is that Yanet has one of the most amazing bodies in all of Latin America, so much so that it does not stop being filled with compliments.

This video was shared yesterday and so far it has more than 250 thousand reproductions, endless likes and more than 500 comments from its followers.

As you can see, the actress is nowadays more active than ever on social networks, since she decided to join the list of celebrities with an exclusive content page.

Yanet García is sharing images on Instagram and Twitter, however, in short, the most exclusive are selected for that page where they charge a subscription.

It should be noted that the young woman who was romantically linked with Raúl Araiza has recently been severely criticized, since there are some people who say that she does not teach much on her page and that she even taught more when she did not have it.

However, despite the negative comments, this beautiful woman continues to promote and keep her page moving, something that her newest followers greatly appreciate.

After his departure from Hoy, Yanet has had brief appearances on television; However, his forte has been the fut world and its recommendations that are followed by hundreds of people who follow his social networks.

As we mentioned recently, Yanet García has become a hit on one of the exclusive photo content platforms, which is why she often gives some ‘preview’ of what can be seen on her profile.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful young woman is extremely focused on this content, always creating the most attractive videos and that they manage to raise the temperature of any user who watches them and how not to do it without them using their best lace outfits.

Months ago, she was trying to be a trainer and coach of both exercise and nutrition and was even teaching in a school dedicated to the subject, however nothing has been specified so far.