La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 7

New York and Los Angeles. Although Blackout Tuesday was originally organized by the music community, social media darkened in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, adding to voices of outrage around the world for the murders of black people in the United States.

The Instagram and Twitter accounts of major record labels and ordinary people were filled with black boxes in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Most didn’t write anything in the caption, though some included the #TheShowMustBePaused hashtags (the show should be paused) or black hearts.

Rolling Stones, Quincy Jones, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Drake, Kylie Jenner, Alicia Keys, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland and the Beastie Boys were some of the celebrities who joined Blackout Tuesday.

I will not be posting and I ask everyone to do the same, Britney Spears tweeted. We should take advantage of time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to improve the world … for all of us!

Music channels add up

Spotify obscured the art of several of its popular charts, such as RapCaviar and Today’s Top Hits, and wrote Black lives matter in its description. The streaming service also put its Black Lives Matter playlist on its home page.

The main pages of iTunes and Apple Music also supported the Black Lives Matter, and SiriusXM said it would keep three minutes of silence on its music channels at 3 p.m. New York time, in tribute to the countless victims of racism.

Also, several releases and musical activities this week were postponed as a result of Blackout Tuesday.

Industry executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang came up with the proposal to pause business on Tuesday, June 2, to highlight the racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard.

The initiative began as a mea culpa attempt by the music business to take advantage of black artists, traditions and communities without paying them for the credits.

In addition, several critical publications encouraged users of social networks not to turn the proposal into a moment of self-promotion, but rather to use the different platforms to honor members of the black community.

A counterproductive phenomenon was noticed as black squares proliferated on the web.

Many activists warned that these images were leaving behind, almost inaccessible, the publications of the organization Black Lives Matter that provide information, resources and documentation on protests by police brutality.

Instead of doing that, activists recommended tagging posts with #BlackoutTuesday.

.