Massimo Tamburini, the pencil of sexy motorcycles

Who is Massimo Tamburini? If a few days ago we published an article about the genius of the chassis, Antonio Cobas, today we want you to discover another genius this time of design.

This Italian born in Rimini, is one of the founders of the mythical Italian motorcycle brand Bimota, but above all he is one of the most prestigious designers in the history of two wheels. He worked for a long time at the Ricerche Cagiva Center, surely you have seen “CRC” on some Italian motorcycles.

If Massimo Tamburini still doesn’t sound like you, maybe it sounds like you because of his work. It is rumored that he fell in love with motorcycles listening to an MV Agusta in the world championship. If we told you that motorcycles tend not to sound or carry music composed by New Age composers … Massimo Tamburini, has created some of the most beautiful and sexy motorcycles in the world, these are 3 of them.

Ducati 916

What biker does not know the mythical Ducati 916? It is perhaps one of the most beautiful and most important motorcycles in history in terms of design, also in competition as it swept several years in the SBK World Championship. I guess when you go down the street and you see the new batch of sneakers you think… it’s as small as a 125. Ducati was practically the pioneer in that spectacular and narrow design.

The most characteristic of its design, can be its mythical two exhausts under the tail, these have been talked about at length; It is said that they were put there to improve the distribution of weights, I have also read that they were located in that position to make it difficult for other riders to slip in the races.

Be that as it may, they are precious in the 916. Its multitubular chassis together with its 114 hp twin-cylinder made it a precision machine, in the hands of Carl Fogarty it was almost unbeatable in the SBK World Championship. Its replacement, the 999 designed by Pierre Terblanche, was not as successful as the 916, perhaps the design left much to be desired compared to its predecessor. The Panigale, Ducati’s current sports bike, drinks from the source of this 916.

Bimota Tesi

The Bimota DB1 already offered some unusual technological and design solutions, but perhaps the “weirdest bug”, that laboratory of ideas was the Bimota Tesi 1D. This Bimota was a masterpiece of engineering, modern, advanced for its time, with surprising solutions.

That in a company with few resources translated into the following: problems. Its Omega-type chassis, suspensions and swingarm taken from a movie of the future made that Bimota an exclusive motorcycle, so much so that it reached almost 50,000 euros. It had a Ducati engine, the great engineers Marconi and Ugloni tried to separate the steering from the suspension, reducing the effect of braking and sinking the bike … something similar to what BMW has. Its fairing was very aerodynamic, with 102 hp it reached almost 300 km / h

MV Agusta F4

One of his best-known creations, it seems that it was yesterday, but the first F4 of 750 came out in the year 97. It is said that it is the most beautiful motorcycle in the world, this f4 is full of patents that prevent it from being copied without risk to go to trial and lose it. If the Ducati 916 had two exhausts under the tail, this MV Agusta with two more cylinders has 4 that look like an organ from some early Catholic church. Not only is it beautiful and important within the motorcycle world, it also marked the rebirth of the legendary Varese brand. All this thanks to the Castiglioni, a family with money without fear of losing it and romantics of the two wheels who will deserve another article apart. Do you like the MV Agusta F4? Well, first you will have to fit, before I told you that the Ducati was a pioneer in that saga of small sports motorcycles, this F4 gives one more turn of the screw. Along with the 916, the F4 was in The Art of the Motorcycle at the Guggenheim museum in New York. Several versions of this F4 have appeared, one even dedicated to Senna’s genius. He has also appeared in the 60-second movie. If you do not know the movie, that phrase from a film critic will suffice for you: “60 seconds is a fantasy of men and cars, sweat and oil, muscles and metal, for fans of unpretentious action cinema” An indispensable film in your video store.

This bike was devised in conversations with Claudio Castiglioni, Tamburini and Piero Ferrari. As I remember in the article the most beautiful motorcycles of the Grand Prix, Tamburini was about to design a Cagiva Ferrari. What’s more, Tamburini came to design one of the first Grand Prix Cagiva.

In addition to these three beauties, the Bimota, why not say something exotic but without reaching the exoticism of Rosi de Palma, Tamburini also designed the mythical Cagiva Freccia and the Mito.

These two 125 two-strokes are the coolest thing you can buy second-hand in small displacement. In addition to the Ducati Paso 750, Tamburini is also the father of the first MV Agusta Brutale, His latest creation was the MV Agusta F3, then he died of cancer in 2014. For Tamburini the perfect bike was, in his own words “a 750 , with a power of 1000 and the weight of a 500 ”.