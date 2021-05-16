Massimiliano Allegri the favorite candidate to replace Zidane if he does not win LaLiga

Real Madrid is in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, about to be played The league, one begins to speculate on the continuity of Zinedine Zidane, according to information from the AS newspaper, the Merengues will have a big shot in their sights for next season.

The source points out that Massimiliano Allegri is approaching to take the reins of Real Madrid for the 2021/2022 season, in this information he ensures that the Italian DT is available and ready to move to Spain.

After some time without managing, after his last adventure with Juventus in Turin, at 53 years old Allegri has managed 5 clubs in his career, Spal, Sassuolo, Milan and Juve.

First he did it with SPAL, then he went to Grosseto, Sassuolo, Milan and Juvents. If the Frenchman achieves the miracle of making his team champion of the League, his extension on the bench could be almost assured.

Massimiliano Allegri and Raúl are the options that Real Madrid has at the table for now to replace Zidane next season … – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 16, 2021

On the other hand Raúl González; The historic merengue player is also hovering around the position and as it has already worked in the past with ZZ himself, his first team opportunity could be close.

