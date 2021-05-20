Massimiliano Allegri rejected Tottenham and awaits “call” from Real Madrid

With The Spanish league about to be defined and Real Madrid two units away from Atlético de Madrid, rumors begin about a possible exit of Zinedine Zidane, after a season in which he could not get the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, and in which he could end up empty-handed if the Athletic win or tie on the last date.

Due to this, the merengue directive already analyzes the possible replacements of Zidane and according to information from Diario AS, one of the names that sounds is that of Massimiliano Allegri, who is currently without a club.

In addition, this same medium reports that Allegri would have already rejected Tottenham’s offer to take the place left by José Mourinho, since the only intention of the Italian coach is to direct Real Madrid.

According to Massimiliano Allegri himself in an interview with Sky Sports a few weeks ago, Real Madrid already looked for him in 2018, however, he had to reject Florentino Pérez’s offer because he already had an arrangement to continue with Juventus in Turin.

“Three years ago the president of Madrid called me to offer me the bench, but I had to say no, I had given President Agnelli my word that I would continue at Juventus”

